Kuttiadi Candidate List: Key Contests in Kuttiadi Assembly Constituency of Kerala

Key candidates in Assembly elections 2021

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Kuttiady constituency are: K P Kunhahammed Kutty of CPI(M), Parakkal Abdulla of IUML, P. P. Murali of BJP

Kuttiadi Assembly constituency in Kozhikode district of Kerala goes to the polls on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Kuttiadi seat is part of the Vadakara Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the Malabar region of Kerala.

In the 2016 Assembly elections Parakkal Abdulla of IUML won from this seat beating K.K. Lathika of CPM by a margin of 1,157 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections K.K.Lathika of CPM won from this this constituency defeating Soopi Narikkatteri of MUL by a margin of 6,972 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Vadakara Parliamentary constituency INC was ahead in the Kuttiadi Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls INC led from this Assembly segment.

first published:March 30, 2021, 16:45 IST