Kuttiadi Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

21. Kuttiadi (कुटियाडी), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Malabar region and Kozhikode district of Kerala. It shares a border with . Kuttiadi is part of 3. Vadakara Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a constituency.

Of the 822 constituencies that went to the polls 302 constituencies, including this, have a record of over 80% turnout in the last three consecutive Assembly elections. Of these 302 high-turnout seats 36 are in Assam, 6 in Kerala, 38 in Tamil Nadu, 203 in West Bengal and 19 in Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 3.58%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 95.24%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,02,211 eligible electors, of which 98,489 were male, 1,03,711 female and 11 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Kuttiadi in 2021 is 1053.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 1,84,610 eligible electors, of which 88,911 were male, 95,699 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Kerala Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,62,389 eligible electors, of which 76,275 were male, 86,114 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Kuttiadi in 2016 was 395. In 2011, there were 249.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Kerala Assembly elections, Parakkal Abdulla of IUML won in this seat by defeating K.K. Lathika of CPIM by a margin of 1,157 votes which was 0.73% of the total votes polled in the constituency. IUML had a vote share of 45.5% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, K.K.Lathika of CPIM won in this seat defeating Soopi Narikkatteri of MUL by a margin of 6,972 votes which was 4.89% of the total votes polled in the constituency. CPIM had a vote share of 49.32% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in 21. Kuttiadi Assembly segment of Vadakara Lok Sabha constituency. INC won the Vadakara Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes this Assembly segment and INC won the Vadakara Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 7 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 13 contestants and there were 10 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections from Kuttiadi are: K P Kunhammed Kutti Master (CPIM), Parakkal Abdulla (IUML), P P Murali Master (BJP), Abdulla S/O Pokker (IND), K K Kunhammad Kutty (IND), V P Pratheesh (IND), Suresh Babu M K (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 81.3%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 85.49%, while it was 87.73% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Kerala Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 21. Kuttiadi constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 151. In 2011 there were 140 polling stations.

EXTENT:

21. Kuttiadi constituency comprises of the following areas of Kozhikode district of Kerala: Ayancheri, Kunnummal, Kuttiadi, Purameri, Thiruvallur, Velom, Maniyur and Villiappally Panchayats in Vadakara Taluk.. It shares an inter-state border with Kozhikode.

The total area covered by Kuttiadi is 169 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Kuttiadi is: 11°37’03.0"N 75°40’32.2"E.

