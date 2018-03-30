GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

L-G Has Objected to Free Pilgrimage for Senior Citizens, Says AAP Minister

Under the "Mukhyamantri Teerth Yatra Yojana", 77,000 people were proposed to be taken on free pilgrimage every year, but it needed Delhi L-G Anil Baijal's approval.

IANS

Updated:March 30, 2018, 11:22 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
L-G Has Objected to Free Pilgrimage for Senior Citizens, Says AAP Minister
Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (File photo /PTI)
New Delhi: Delhi Lt. Governor Anil Baijal has objected to a state government scheme to offer free pilgrimage for senior citizens, Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said on Friday.

Under the "Mukhyamantri Teerth Yatra Yojana", 77,000 people were proposed to be taken on free pilgrimage every year, but it needed Baijal's approval.

"Now the LG objects to "Teerth Yatra Yojana". LG wants it to be restricted to BPL (below poverty line). LG forgets that many children do not support their old parents. They would be happy to receive government support. And every government facility should not be restricted only to BPL," Gahlot tweeted.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Nitya Thirumalai
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

'Devastated' Steve Smith Makes Tearful Apology for Ball-tampering Scandal

'Devastated' Steve Smith Makes Tearful Apology for Ball-tampering Scandal

Recommended For You