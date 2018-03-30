English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
L-G Has Objected to Free Pilgrimage for Senior Citizens, Says AAP Minister
Under the "Mukhyamantri Teerth Yatra Yojana", 77,000 people were proposed to be taken on free pilgrimage every year, but it needed Delhi L-G Anil Baijal's approval.
Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (File photo /PTI)
New Delhi: Delhi Lt. Governor Anil Baijal has objected to a state government scheme to offer free pilgrimage for senior citizens, Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said on Friday.
Under the "Mukhyamantri Teerth Yatra Yojana", 77,000 people were proposed to be taken on free pilgrimage every year, but it needed Baijal's approval.
"Now the LG objects to "Teerth Yatra Yojana". LG wants it to be restricted to BPL (below poverty line). LG forgets that many children do not support their old parents. They would be happy to receive government support. And every government facility should not be restricted only to BPL," Gahlot tweeted.
Now LG objects to “Teerth Yatra Yojana”. LG wants it to be restricted to BPL. LG forgets that many children do not support their old parents. They would be happy to receive govt support. And every govt facility should not be restricted only to BPL.— Kailash Gahlot (@kgahlot) March 30, 2018
