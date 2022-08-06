'Laaga Chunari Mein Daag...': Haryana Min Anil Vij Sings Tune to Take Dig at Cong Over Black-clothes Protest

Taking a dig against Congress’s protest in black clothes against price rise and unemployment, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Saturday sang the tunes of the hit song ‘Laga Chunari Mein Daag’ and improvised the lyrics to say the “real pain” of the Congress is due to hiding from ED scrutiny.

Singing the popular tune from the movie Dil Hi To Hai (1963), Vij accused the Congress of launching the black protest on Friday in a bid to escape the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) probe against its top leaders in the National Herald case. “Laga chunari mein daag chupaun kaise (How do I hide the stain on my veil) bach jaun kaise (how do I escape)? The real pain is this and because of it, they take the help of satyagraha to put pressure on ED. The satyagraha that was practised by Mahatma Gandhi was never for theft and swindling,” he told ANI news agency.

#WATCH | Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij takes a jibe at Congress, sings 'Laga chunri mei daag' on their protest in black clothes yesterday pic.twitter.com/1jQ5mjCNbP — ANI (@ANI) August 6, 2022

He further said Congress leaders were earlier known for wearing white clothes but now they have turned black due to their evil deeds. “Because of their kaali kartoot (evil deeds), their clothes have turned black. Wearing these black clothes they are protesting for people’s rights to put pressure on ED,” he alleged.

Wearing black clothes, Congress leaders held protests against price rise and unemployment on Friday. After standoffs outside Parliament and the AICC headquarters in New Delhi, over 60 Congress MPs, including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, were released after being detained by police for nearly six hours.

Vij claimed there is no need to be scared if the party believes they have done no wrong. “If they are telling the truth why are they scared? You approach and tell the ED. If something is found to be wrong and it will be proved. If you have faith and believe in the country’s democracy…” he said.

He also accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of launching protests in order to get his ED notices to get withdrawn. “But I think that Rahul Gandhi wants to create such democracy that if an ED notice is given then launching protests and wearing black clothes will make the ED notice to get withdrawn.”

The Congress’s decision to wear black clothes during its nationwide protest against price rise, hike in GST on essential items and unemployment has led many opposition leaders including Union Home Minister Amit Shah to link it with the party’s “appeasement” politics. Shah also said the protests held on Friday also conveyed Congress’s opposition to the Ram temple foundation laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi that was held on the same day in 2020.

“The Congress is conveying its opposition to the temple construction and the issues of ED action and price rise are only excuses,” Shah claimed. He also added that as the opposition party could not have openly expressed its opposition to the temple, it has tried to give a “hidden message.”

However, Congress’ deputy leader in Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi, explaining the reason behind the party’s decision of wearing black during the protest told PTI, “during the debate on price rise in Parliament, BJP members said they can’t see inflation, so today by wearing black we are expressing the anger our people are feeling, we are expressing that they (government) open their eyes to the reality of India today.”

Congress spokesperson Shama Mohamed said the aim was to send a message of protest. “It is a black day as Rahul ji said there is no democracy, democracy is dead in India. They are not listening to anything about inflation, so we are protesting.”

