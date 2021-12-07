'Laal Topi Wale Are Red Alert for UP': PM Modi Readies 2022 Battleground in Yogi's Gorakhpur

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday set the stage for the 2022 elections in Uttar Pradesh with a stinging attack on the Samajwadi Party, saying those donning red caps were “red alert” for the state. The red cap is a trademark of SP leaders and workers.

The prime minister, who was in UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s bastion Gorakhpur to inaugurate three megaprojects — including an AIIMS and a major fertiliser plant — said: “Laal topi walon ko lal batti se matlab hai, lal topi wale UP ke liye red alert hain aur khatre ki ghanti hain (Those wearing red caps are only concerned with a red beacon and they are ‘red alert’ for Uttar Pradesh).” Adding to his attack on Akhilesh Yadav’s party, PM Modi said they wanted power to fill up their pockets, give a free run to mafias, show mercy to terrorists and free them from jails.

The prime minister’s comments came on a day when Yadav joined hands with RLD in Meerut for the 2022 elections. Workers of both parties had been preparing ground for the rally for the past few days, with the venue decked in red and green, the colours of the two parties. In hoardings and posters up ahead of the rally, Akhilesh Yadav was seen donning his trademark red cap while Jayant Singh was seen in a green-coloured gamchha.

Meanwhile, Modi also threw his weight behind Adityanath, saying the double engine government would work at double speed. “Beginning of a fertiliser plant and AIIMS in Gorakhpur is sending out several messages. When there is a double engine government, then work takes place at double speed. When work is done with honest intentions, then even calamities can’t become obstacles.”

