Labourers from Flood-affected Bihar Areas Go to Delhi, Mumbai for Fun & Tourism: JDU MLA Hazari

The JD-U MLA from Kusheshwar Sthan in North Bihar's Darbhanga district Shahsi Bhushan Hazari has said that villagers from flood affected areas used to go to Delhi and Mumbai for fun and tourism.

Kusheshwar Sthan is a remote constituency, badly battered by floods every year. The place is flood-affected for 5 to 6 months every year. The flood situation in Bihar is also one of the poll issues for the opposition Grand Alliance (Mahagathbandhan) in the 2020 assembly elections.

Hazari said that the villagers of the region used to go to other states at the beginning of the monsoon season for tourism and fun. When the water receded they would come back.

"There is no shortage of jobs here. The labour rates in big cities like Delhi and Mumbai are around Rs 500 per day. People can get Rs 400 here as well. State government offers jobs to them under MGNREGA as well," Hazari said.

The floods are a poll issue in Bihar as 20 out of the 38 districts are affected every year. These places fall in low lying areas where rain water from Nepal generally accumulates every monsoon season.