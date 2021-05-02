Labpur Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

288. Labpur (लबपुर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South West Bengal region and Birbhum district of West Bengal. It shares a border with . Labpur is part of 41. Bolpur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

Of the 822 constituencies that went to the polls 302 constituencies, including this, have a record of over 80% turnout in the last three consecutive Assembly elections. Of these 302 high-turnout seats 36 are in Assam, 6 in Kerala, 38 in Tamil Nadu, 203 in West Bengal and 19 in Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 31.15%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 70.9%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,39,388 eligible electors, of which 1,21,894 were male, 1,17,494 female and registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Labpur in 2021 is 964.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,18,387 eligible electors, of which 1,12,735 were male, 1,05,652 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 West Bengal Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,86,554 eligible electors, of which 96,977 were male, 89,945 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Labpur in 2016 was 595. In 2011, there were 368.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections, Islam Monirul of TMC won in this seat by defeating Syed Mahfuzul Karim (Mahfuz) of CPIM by a margin of 30,313 votes which was 15.71% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 52.4% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Islam Monirul of TMC won in this seat defeating Nabanita Mukherjee of CPIM by a margin of 3,006 votes which was 1.82% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 47.68% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes in 288. Labpur Assembly segment of Bolpur Lok Sabha constituency. TMC won the Bolpur Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes this Assembly segment and TMC won the Bolpur Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 7 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 4 contestants and there were 3 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections from Labpur are: Abhijit Sinha (Rana) (TMC), Biswajit Mondal (BJP), Sunil Murmu (BSP), Syed Mahfuzul Karim (CPIM), Tapas Mondal (AMB), Bahadur Ghosh (PVM), Monirul Islam (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 84.03%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 88.42%, while it was 88.31% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 8 of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 on Thursday, April 29, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of 335 polling stations in 288. Labpur constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 253. In 2011 there were 230 polling stations.

EXTENT:

288. Labpur constituency comprises of the following areas of Birbhum district of West Bengal: 1. CDB Labpur, 2. Ahmedpur, Amarpur, Bhromorkol, Panrui, Sangra and Sreenidhipur GPs of CDB Sainthia.. It shares an inter-state border with Birbhum.

The total area covered by Labpur is 395 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Labpur is: 23°48’28.4"N 87°46’33.2"E.

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Labpur results.

Click here for the latest seat-by-seat latest live results of West Bengal Assembly elections 2021.

Constituency-Wise Election Results LIVE: West Bengal | Tamil Nadu | Kerala | Assam | Puducherry

LIVE Blogs: West Bengal | Tamil Nadu | Kerala | Assam