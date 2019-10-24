Ladwa Election Results 2019 Live Updates (लाडवा): Mewa Singh of Congress Leads

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

Ladwa (लाडवा), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Kurukshetra district of Haryana and is part of Kurukshetra Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Rural (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 21.85% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 76.31%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 1,83,470 eligible electors, of which 96,245 were male, 87,225 female and 0 voters of the third gender. A total of 773 service voters had also registered to vote.

Ladwa Election Results 2019 Results PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME INC 23383 37.26% Mewa Singh LEADING BJP 19385 30.89% Dr. Pawan Saini LKSK(P) 7407 11.80% Naib Singh INLD 7361 11.73% Sapna Barshami JJP 1349 2.15% Dr. Santosh Dahiya BSP 1049 1.67% Pal Singh AAP 784 1.25% Gurdev Singh Sura IND 764 1.22% Gurnam Singh SHP 426 0.68% Rajesh Ghisarpari NOTA 268 0.43% Nota BSCP 259 0.41% Sunita Devi RJP(E) 184 0.29% Sita Devi IND 136 0.22% Kiran Dawar

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 1,65,885 eligible electors, of which 87,915 were male, 77,970 female and 0 voters of the third gender. A total of 773 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 1,38,172.

Ladwa has an elector sex ratio of 906.28.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Haryana Assembly elections, Dr Pawan Saini of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INLD candidate by a margin of 2992 votes which was 2.18% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 30.89% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Sher Singh Barshami of INLD won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 2505 votes which was 2.23% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INLD had a vote share of 28.92% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes and the in the 11. Ladwa Assembly segment of Kurukshetra Lok Sabha constituency. Kurukshetra Parliament seat was won by BJP.

Number of contestants: A total of 12 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 16 contestants and in 2009 elections 12 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Haryana state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 75.21%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 82.84%, while it was 81.34 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -7.63%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 216 polling stations in 11. Ladwa constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 185.

Extent: 11. Ladwa constituency comprises of the following areas of Kurukshetra district of Haryana: PCs Pipli, umri, Jhinwarheri, mathana, Sirsama, untheri, morthala, Kanipla, Ishargarh and Deeg of Thanesar-I KC, KCs Babain, Ladwa and Ladwa (Municipal Committee) of Thanesar Tehsil.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Ladwa is: 30.0374 76.997.

