Laharighat Candidate List: Key Contests in Laharighat Assembly Constituency of Assam

Laharighat Assembly constituency in Morigaon district of Assam goes to the polls on Thursday, April 1, 2021. Laharighat seat is part of the Nowgong Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the Upper Assam region of Assam.

In the 2016 Assembly elections Dr. Nazrul Islam of INC won from this seat beating Siddique Ahmed of AIUDF by a margin of 5,806 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections Dr. Nazrul Islam of INC won from this this constituency defeating Farook Rahman Khan of AIUDF by a margin of 12,623 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Nowgong Parliamentary constituency INC was ahead in the Laharighat Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls INC led from this Assembly segment.

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Laharighat constituency are: Kadiru Jjaman Zinnah of BJP, Asif Mohd Nazar of CONG, Samjida Yasmin of AJP