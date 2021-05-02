Laharighat Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

81. Laharighat (लहरीघाट), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Upper Assam region and Morigaon district of Assam. It shares a border with . Laharighat is part of 10. Nowgong Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of %. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 84.17%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 1,86,537 eligible electors, of which 96,696 were male, 89,827 female and 14 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Laharighat in 2021 is 929.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 1,60,723 eligible electors, of which 84,672 were male, 76,051 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Assam Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,37,730 eligible electors, of which 72,178 were male, 65,587 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Laharighat in 2016 was 127. In 2011, there were 123.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Assam Assembly elections, Dr. Nazrul Islam of INC won in this seat by defeating Siddique Ahmed of AIUDF by a margin of 5,806 votes which was 4.15% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 41.4% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Dr. Nazrul Islam of INC won in this seat defeating Farook Rahman Khan of AIUDF by a margin of 12,623 votes which was 11.68% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 49.55% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in 81. Laharighat Assembly segment of Nowgong Lok Sabha constituency. BJP won the Nowgong Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes this Assembly segment and INC won the Nowgong Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 9 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 6 contestants and there were 5 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Assam Assembly elections from Laharighat are: Dr Asif Mohammad Nazar (INC), Kadiruzzaman Zinnah (BJP), Taslima Nasrin (JDU), Shomzida Yeasmin (AJP), Siddique Ahmed (IND), Mahananda Patgiri (IND), Mazaharul Islam Siddiquee (IND), Rabindra Nath Biswas (IND), Rajaul Karim (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Assam Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 87.43%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 87.04%, while it was 78.44% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 2 of the Assam Assembly elections 2021 on Thursday, April 1, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 81. Laharighat constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 200. In 2011 there were 194 polling stations.

EXTENT:

81. Laharighat constituency comprises of the following areas of Morigaon district of Assam: Laharighat thana (excluding Moirabari mouza) in Marigaon sub- division.. It shares an inter-state border with Morigaon.

The total area covered by Laharighat is 421 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Laharighat is: 26°24’16.6"N 92°17’56.4"E.

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Laharighat results.

Click here for the latest seat-by-seat latest live results of Assam Assembly elections 2021.

Constituency-Wise Election Results LIVE: West Bengal | Tamil Nadu | Kerala | Assam | Puducherry

LIVE Blogs: West Bengal | Tamil Nadu | Kerala | Assam