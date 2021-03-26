Lahowal Candidate List: Key Contests in Lahowal Assembly Constituency of Assam

Lahowal Assembly constituency in Dibrugarh district of Assam goes to the polls on Saturday, March 27, 2021. Lahowal seat is part of the Dibrugarh Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the Upper Assam region of Assam.

In the 2016 Assembly elections Rituparna Baruah of BJP won from this seat beating Prithibi Majhi of INC by a margin of 19,599 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections Prithibi Majhi of INC won from this this constituency defeating Ranjit Konwar of BJP by a margin of 19,720 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Dibrugarh Parliamentary constituency BJP was ahead in the Lahowal Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls BJP led from this Assembly segment.

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Lahowal constituency are: Binod Hazarika of BJP, Manoj Dhanowar of CONG, Likhan Baruah of AJP