Lahowal Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

117. Lahowal (लाहोवाल), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Upper Assam region and Dibrugarh district of Assam. It shares a border with . Lahowal is part of 13. Dibrugarh Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

As many as 85 constituencies, including this, registered a turnout which was 5% lower than that in the 2016 Assembly elections. Of the 85, 24 are from Assam, 31 from Kerala, 10 from Tamil Nadu, 16 from West Bengal, and 4 from Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of %. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 76.22%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 1,54,451 eligible electors, of which 75,635 were male, 78,816 female and registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Lahowal in 2021 is 1042.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 1,27,644 eligible electors, of which 64,138 were male, 63,506 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Assam Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,18,135 eligible electors, of which 59,802 were male, 58,333 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Lahowal in 2016 was 201. In 2011, there were 132.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Assam Assembly elections, Rituparna Baruah of BJP won in this seat by defeating Prithibi Majhi of INC by a margin of 19,599 votes which was 17.89% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 53.86% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Prithibi Majhi of INC won in this seat defeating Ranjit Konwar of BJP by a margin of 19,720 votes which was 23.21% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 46.9% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 117. Lahowal Assembly segment of Dibrugarh Lok Sabha constituency. BJP won the Dibrugarh Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Dibrugarh Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 6 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 8 contestants and there were 8 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Assam Assembly elections from Lahowal are: Binod Hazarika (BJP), Manoj Dhanowar (INC), Pranab Saikia (RLSP), Likhon Boruah (AJP), Dibyajit Dutta (IND), Probhu Lal Vaishnava (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Assam Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 79.39%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 85.87%, while it was 71.94% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Assam Assembly elections 2021 on Saturday, March 27, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 117. Lahowal constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 176. In 2011 there were 176 polling stations.

EXTENT:

117. Lahowal constituency comprises of the following areas of Dibrugarh district of Assam: Mancatta, Moderkhat, Lahowal and Rahmoria mouzas in Dibrugarh thana in Dibrugrah sub-division.. It shares an inter-state border with Dibrugarh.

The total area covered by Lahowal is 398 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Lahowal is: 27°28’46.6"N 95°03’00.0"E.

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Lahowal results.

