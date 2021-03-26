Lakhimpur Candidate List: Key Contests in Lakhimpur Assembly Constituency of Assam

Lakhimpur Assembly constituency in Lakhimpur district of Assam goes to the polls on Saturday, March 27, 2021. Lakhimpur seat is part of the Lakhimpur Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the Upper Assam region of Assam.

In the 2016 Assembly elections Utpal Dutta of AGP won from this seat beating Joy Prakash Das of INC by a margin of 4,155 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections Utpal Dutta of AGP won from this this constituency defeating Ghana Buragohain of INC by a margin of 1,099 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Lakhimpur Parliamentary constituency BJP was ahead in the Lakhimpur Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls BJP led from this Assembly segment.

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Lakhimpur constituency are: Manab Deka of BJP, Joy Prakash of CONG, Ranjan Borpatragogoi of AJP