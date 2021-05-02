Lakhimpur Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

111. Lakhimpur (लखीमपुर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Upper Assam region and Lakhimpur district of Assam. It shares a border with Arunachal Pradesh (Papum Pare, Lower Subansiri Districts). Lakhimpur is part of 14. Lakhimpur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Semi Urban constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of %. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 78.39%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 1,89,672 eligible electors, of which 95,202 were male, 94,470 female and registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Lakhimpur in 2021 is 992.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 1,60,183 eligible electors, of which 82,086 were male, 78,097 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Assam Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,41,363 eligible electors, of which 73,260 were male, 68,103 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Lakhimpur in 2016 was 191. In 2011, there were 193.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Assam Assembly elections, Utpal Dutta of AGP won in this seat by defeating Joy Prakash Das of INC by a margin of 4,155 votes which was 3.07% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AGP had a vote share of 33.88% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Utpal Dutta of AGP won in this seat defeating Ghana Buragohain of INC by a margin of 1,099 votes which was 0.99% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AGP had a vote share of 47.46% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 111. Lakhimpur Assembly segment of Lakhimpur Lok Sabha constituency. BJP won the Lakhimpur Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Lakhimpur Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 7 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 15 contestants and there were 7 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Assam Assembly elections from Lakhimpur are: Utpal Dutta (AGP), Dr Joy Prakash Das (J P ) (INC), Manab Deka (BJP), Dilwar Hussain (VPI), Birinchi Pegu (SUCIC), Ranjan Borpatra Gohain (AJP), Nirmal Payeng (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Assam Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 81.99%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 84.77%, while it was 78.34% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Assam Assembly elections 2021 on Saturday, March 27, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 111. Lakhimpur constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 197. In 2011 there were 195 polling stations.

EXTENT:

111. Lakhimpur constituency comprises of the following areas of Lakhimpur district of Assam: North Lakhimpur thana (excluding Naoboicha and Kadam mouzas) in North Lakhimpur sub-division.. It shares an inter-state border with Lakhimpur.

The total area covered by Lakhimpur is 827 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Lakhimpur is: 27°14’59.6"N 94°11’45.6"E.

