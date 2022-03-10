Lakhimpur Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Yogesh Verma Of BJP Leading at 12 PM

Live election results updates of Lakhimpur seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 12 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Naresh Singh Bhadauriya (IND), Reetu Verma Didi (LOKJP), Utkarsh Verma Madhur (SP), Janardan Prasad J.P.Mishra (CPI), Mohan Bajpai (BSP), Yogesh Verma (BJP), Dr. Ravishankar Trivedi (INC), Ashraf Ali Advocate (PEP), Mo. Usman Siddiqui (AIMIM), Khushi Kinnar (AAPPA), Nawal Kishor (BSWP), Dr. Ram Ji Sharma Advocate (RLOKP).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 65.18%, which is 0.18% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Yogesh Verma of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.142 Lakhimpur (लखीमपुर) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Awadh region and Kheri district of Uttar Pradesh. Lakhimpur is part of Kheri Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Semi Urban.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 19.76% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.07%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 60.56%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 326949 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 1,76,864 were male and 1,50,066 female and 19 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Lakhimpur in 2019 was: 848 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,60,518 eligible electors, of which 2,09,682 were male,1,83,727 female and 17 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 3,67,497 eligible electors, of which 1,98,293 were male, 1,69,186 female and 18 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Lakhimpur in 2017 was 298. In 2012, there were 134 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Yogesh Verma of BJP won in this seat defeating Utkarsh Verma Madhur of SP by a margin of 37,748 which was 14.77% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 47.99% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Utkarsh Verma Madhur of SP emerged victorious in this seat beating Gyan Prakash Bajpai of BSP by a margin of 37,993 votes which was 17.75% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SP had a vote share of 38.65% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 142 Lakhimpur Assembly segment of the 28. Kheri Lok Sabha constituency. Rekha Verma of BJP won the Kheri Parliament seat defeating Arshad Iliyas Siddiqui of BSP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Kheri Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 12 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 10 contestants in the fray for this seat and 11 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 65.18%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 65%, while it was 58.27% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Lakhimpur went to the polls in Phase 4 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Wednesday, February 23, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.142 Lakhimpur Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 377. In 2012, there were 356 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.142 Lakhimpur comprises of the following areas of Kheri district of Uttar Pradesh: KCs 1 Kheri, 5 Kheri Sri Nagar, Lakhimpur MB, Oel Dhakhawa Nagar Panchayat and Kheri Nagar Panchayat of 4 Lakhimpur Tehsil.

A total of five Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Lakhimpur constituency, which are: Hargaon, Kasta, Sri Nagar, Dhaurahra. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Lakhimpur is approximately 457 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Lakhimpur is: 27°54’03.2"N 80°50’49.2"E.

