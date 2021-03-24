Lakhipur Candidate List: Key Contests in Lakhipur Assembly Constituency of Assam

Lakhipur Assembly constituency in Cachar district of Assam goes to the polls on Thursday, April 1, 2021. Lakhipur seat is part of the Silchar Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the Barak Valley region of Assam.

In the 2016 Assembly elections Rajdeep Goala of INC won from this seat beating Thoiba Singha of BJP by a margin of 24,367 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections Dinesh Prasad Goala of INC won from this this constituency defeating Reena Singh of BJP by a margin of 30,078 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Silchar Parliamentary constituency BJP was ahead in the Lakhipur Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls INC led from this Assembly segment.

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Lakhipur constituency are: Kaushik Rai of BJP, Mukesh Pandey of CONG, Alimuddin Mazumdar of AJP