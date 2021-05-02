Lakhipur Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

13. Lakhipur (लखीपुर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Barak Valley region and Cachar district of Assam. It shares a border with Manipur (Jiribam, Tamenglong Districts). Lakhipur is part of 2. Silchar Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of %. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 80.36%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 1,65,813 eligible electors, of which 84,978 were male, 80,835 female and registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Lakhipur in 2021 is 951.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 1,44,183 eligible electors, of which 75,824 were male, 68,359 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Assam Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,27,350 eligible electors, of which 67,323 were male, 60,027 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Lakhipur in 2016 was 921. In 2011, there were 862.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Assam Assembly elections, Rajdeep Goala of INC won in this seat by defeating Thoiba Singha of BJP by a margin of 24,367 votes which was 22.29% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 55% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Dinesh Prasad Goala of INC won in this seat defeating Reena Singh of BJP by a margin of 30,078 votes which was 31.77% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 54.9% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 13. Lakhipur Assembly segment of Silchar Lok Sabha constituency. INC won the Silchar Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Silchar Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 6 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 8 contestants and there were 8 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Assam Assembly elections from Lakhipur are: Kaushik Rai (BJP), Mukesh Panday (INC), Alim Uddin Mazumder (AJP), Kshirode Karmakar (IND), Chiranjit Acharjee (IND), Thoiba Singha (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Assam Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 74.03%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 75.84%, while it was 74.34% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 2 of the Assam Assembly elections 2021 on Thursday, April 1, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 13. Lakhipur constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 176. In 2011 there were 160 polling stations.

EXTENT:

13. Lakhipur constituency comprises of the following areas of Cachar district of Assam: Lakhipur thana (excluding circle Nos. 44, 45 and 46) and Boaligrant in circle No. 54 (Part) in Sonai thana in Silchar sub- division.. It shares an inter-state border with Cachar.

The total area covered by Lakhipur is 590 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Lakhipur is: 24°48’31.3"N 93°02’31.6"E.

