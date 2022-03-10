Laksar Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election results updates of Laksar seat in Uttarakhand. A total of 11 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly elections: Shahzad (BSP), Mursleen (IND), Sanjay Gupta (BJP), Antriksh Saini (INC), Dr. Bhagwan Dass Rathor (SP), Mohd Yusuf (AAP), Dhramraj (IND), Mehar Singh (IND), Reenu Kashyap (IND), Ajay (RWJPS), Haji Tasleem Ahmad (ASPKR).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 79.01%, which is -2.94% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Sanjay Gupta of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Laksar results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.34 Laksar (Laksari) (लक्सर) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Maidan region and Haridwar district of Uttarakhand. Laksar is part of Hardwar Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 23.42% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 73.43%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of 1,02,483 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 54,620 were male and 47,858 female and 5 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Laksar in 2022 is: 876 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 95,274 eligible electors, of which 51,292 were male,43,976 female and 6 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttarakhand Assembly elections, there were a total of 80,150 eligible electors, of which 43,599 were male, 36,551 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Laksar in 2017 was 80. In 2012, there were 61 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttarakhand Assembly elections, Sanjay Gupta of BJP won in this seat defeating Haji Tasleem Ahmad of INC by a margin of 1,604 which was 2.05% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 32.34% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Sanjay Gupta of BJP emerged victorious in this seat beating Haji Taslim Ahmed of BSP by a margin of 10,394 votes which was 15.79% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 39.41% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 34 Laksar Assembly segment of the 5. Hardwar Lok Sabha constituency. Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ of BJP won the Hardwar Parliament seat defeating Ambrish Kumar of INC

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Hardwar Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 11 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 11 contestants in the fray for this seat and 15 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly elections from Laksar are: Shahzad (BSP), Mursleen (IND), Sanjay Gupta (BJP), Antriksh Saini (INC), Dr. Bhagwan Dass Rathor (SP), Mohd Yusuf (AAP), Dhramraj (IND), Mehar Singh (IND), Reenu Kashyap (IND), Ajay (RWJPS), Haji Tasleem Ahmad (ASPKR).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 79.01%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 81.95%, while it was 82.22% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Laksar went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Uttarakhand Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, February 14, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.34 Laksar Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 123. In 2012, there were 111 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.34 Laksar comprises of the following areas of Haridwar district of Uttarakhand: KC Laksar and Laksar N.A.C. of 3-Laksar Tehsil.

A total of four Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttarakhand border Laksar constituency, which are: Khanpur, Jwalapur, Hardwar Rural, Yamkeshwar. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: Bijnor district of Uttar Pradesh.

The total area covered by Laksar is approximately 236 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Laksar is: 29°44’08.9"N 78°08’51.7"E.

