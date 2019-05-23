English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Lakshadweep Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Lakshadweep MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Lakshadweep MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
1. Lakshadweep is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in region of Lakshadweep in South India. This semi-urban scheduled tribe constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 0% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 94.8%. The estimated literacy level of Lakshadweep is 92.28%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 1 on Thursday, April 11, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, P P Mohammed Faizal of NCP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 1,535 votes which was 3.55% of the total votes polled in the constituency. NCP had a vote share of 50.10% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 6 contestants in 2014.
In 2009, Hamdullah Sayeed of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the NCP candidate by a margin of 2,198 votes which was 5.56% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 51.88% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 4 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 86.62% and in 2009, the constituency registered 85.9% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Lakshadweep was: P P Mohammed Faizal (NCP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 25,433 men, 24,489 women and 0 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Lakshadweep Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Lakshadweep is: 8.2729 73.0528
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: लक्षद्वीप, लक्षद्वीप (Hindi); লাক্ষাদ্বীপ, লাক্ষাদ্বীপ (Bengali); लक्षद्वीप, लक्षद्वीप (Marathi); લક્ષ્યદ્વિપ, લક્ષ્યદ્વિપ (Gujarati); லட்சத் தீவுகள், லட்சத் தீவுகள் (Tamil); లక్షద్వీప్, లక్క్షద్వీప్ (Telugu); ಲಕ್ಷದ್ವೀಪ, ಲಕ್ಷದ್ವೀಪ (Kannada); ലക്ഷദ്വീപ്, ലക്ഷദ്വീപ് (Malayalam).
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
live
Status
party name
candidate name
--
--
--
--
AWAITED
In 2009, Hamdullah Sayeed of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the NCP candidate by a margin of 2,198 votes which was 5.56% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 51.88% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 4 contestants in 2009.
Lakshadweep Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
JD(U)
--
--
Dr. Mohammed Sadique Kp
NOTA
--
--
Nota
INC
--
--
Hamdullah Sayeed
NCP
--
--
Mohammed Faizal Pp
CPI(M)
--
--
Shareef Khan
CPI
--
--
Ali Akbar K.
BJP
--
--
Abdul Khader Haji
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 86.62% and in 2009, the constituency registered 85.9% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Lakshadweep was: P P Mohammed Faizal (NCP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 25,433 men, 24,489 women and 0 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Lakshadweep Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Lakshadweep is: 8.2729 73.0528
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: लक्षद्वीप, लक्षद्वीप (Hindi); লাক্ষাদ্বীপ, লাক্ষাদ্বীপ (Bengali); लक्षद्वीप, लक्षद्वीप (Marathi); લક્ષ્યદ્વિપ, લક્ષ્યદ્વિપ (Gujarati); லட்சத் தீவுகள், லட்சத் தீவுகள் (Tamil); లక్షద్వీప్, లక్క్షద్వీప్ (Telugu); ಲಕ್ಷದ್ವೀಪ, ಲಕ್ಷದ್ವೀಪ (Kannada); ലക്ഷദ്വീപ്, ലക്ഷദ്വീപ് (Malayalam).
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 ''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
Monday 13 May , 2019 News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- PM Narendra Modi Director Omung Kumar Finds Vivek Oberoi’s Tweet Unfunny, Calls it a Mistake
- Arya Stark Explores West of Westros, Salman Khan Takes a Jibe at Priyanka Chopra
- Call of Duty Mobile Beta Rolling Out for Android Users in India
- The Sony-Microsoft Game Streaming Partnership is Surprising, but Clever
- Gomathi Marimuthu Provisionally Suspended after Testing Positive for Banned Substance
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results