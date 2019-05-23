Lakshadweep Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

live Status party name candidate name -- -- -- -- AWAITED

Lakshadweep Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME JD(U) -- -- Dr. Mohammed Sadique Kp NOTA -- -- Nota INC -- -- Hamdullah Sayeed NCP -- -- Mohammed Faizal Pp CPI(M) -- -- Shareef Khan CPI -- -- Ali Akbar K. BJP -- -- Abdul Khader Haji

1. Lakshadweep is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in region of Lakshadweep in South India. This semi-urban scheduled tribe constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 0% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 94.8%. The estimated literacy level of Lakshadweep is 92.28%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 1 on Thursday, April 11, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, P P Mohammed Faizal of NCP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 1,535 votes which was 3.55% of the total votes polled in the constituency. NCP had a vote share of 50.10% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 6 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Hamdullah Sayeed of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the NCP candidate by a margin of 2,198 votes which was 5.56% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 51.88% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 4 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 86.62% and in 2009, the constituency registered 85.9% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Lakshadweep was: P P Mohammed Faizal (NCP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 25,433 men, 24,489 women and 0 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Lakshadweep is: 8.2729 73.0528Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: लक्षद्वीप, लक्षद्वीप (Hindi); লাক্ষাদ্বীপ, লাক্ষাদ্বীপ (Bengali); लक्षद्वीप, लक्षद्वीप (Marathi); લક્ષ્યદ્વિપ, લક્ષ્યદ્વિપ (Gujarati); லட்சத் தீவுகள், லட்சத் தீவுகள் (Tamil); లక్షద్వీప్, లక్క్షద్వీప్ (Telugu); ಲಕ್ಷದ್ವೀಪ, ಲಕ್ಷದ್ವೀಪ (Kannada); ലക്ഷദ്വീപ്, ലക്ഷദ്വീപ് (Malayalam).