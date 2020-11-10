Lalganj Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Lalganj Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Lalganj (लालगंज), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Tirhut region and Vaishali district of Bihar (बिहार). It shares inter-state border with Vaishali. Lalganj is part of 21. Hajipur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categoried as: Rural.

Demographic profile:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 0.14%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 66.6%.

In the 2020 elections, there were a total of 3,24,232 eligible electors, of which 1,73,711 were male, 1,49,593 female and 9 voters of the third gender.

In the 2015 polls, there were a total of 3,10,259 eligible electors, of which 1,67,419 were male, 1,42,835 female and 5 voters of the third gender.

In the 2010 Bihar Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,54,800 eligible electors, of which 1,38,243 were male, 1,16,557 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Lalganj in 2015 was 451. In 2010, there were 270.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly elections, Raj Kumar Sah of LJP won in this seat by defeating Vijay Kumar Shukla of JDU by a margin of 20,293 votes which was 11.52% of the total votes polled in the constituency. LJP had a vote share of 45.91% in 2015 in the seat.

In 2010, Annu Shukla of JDU won in this seat defeating Raj Kumar Sah of IND by a margin of 24,145 votes which was 16.92% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JDU had a vote share of 40.8% in 2010 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, LJP got the most votes in 124. Lalganj Assembly segment of Hajipur Lok Sabha constituency. LJP's Pashu Pati Kumar Paras won the Hajipur Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, LJP got the most votes this Assembly segment and LJP won the Hajipur Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 26 candidates contested in the 2020 elections. In 2015 there were 17 contestants.

Candidates 2020:

The candidates contesting in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections from Lalganj are: Ajay Kumar Kushwaha (LJP), Sanjeev Singh (INC), Siddharth Patel (JDU), Arun Kumar Singh (BSLP), Tarun Singh Alias Pintoo (JP S), Nilesh Ranjan (PP), Muhamad Awas (JGJP), Ram Nath Ray (SUCI), Vinay Paswan (JAPL), Sanjay Kumar (JMBP), Abhishek Raj (IND), Mithilesh Kumar Singh (IND), Raj Narayan Kumar (IND), Sugandh Kumar (IND)

Voter turnout:

In the 2020 Bihar state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 57.87%. In 2015, this seat registered a turnout of 56.78%, while it was 56% in 2010.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 2 of the Bihar Assembly elections 2020 on Tuesday, November 3, 2020. Counting of votes are being held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. It was a three-phase election this year.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2020 elections there were a total of 334 polling stations in 124. Lalganj constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2015 elections was 287. In 2010 there were 257 polling stations.

Extent:

124. Lalganj constituency comprises of the following areas of Vaishali district of Bihar: Community Development Blocks Lalganj and Bhagwanpur. It shares an inter-state border with Vaishali.

Lalganj seat of the Bihar Vidhan Sabha has adjoining seats: .

The total area covered by Lalganj is 253.69 square kilometres.

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Lalganj is: 25°51'01.4"N 85°14'08.9"E.

