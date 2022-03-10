Lalganj Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: SP Leading At 11 A.M.

Live election results updates of Lalganj seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 10 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Azad Arimardan (BSP), Neelam (BJP), Pushpa Bhartiy (INC), Bechai (SP), Arvind (BJAP), Karmraj (LJPRV), Rajnath Dasai Jaiswar (ASPKR), Ripusudan (JAP), Hariram (AAP), Ramchandar (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 51%, which is -2.1% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Azad Ari Mardan of BSP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.351 Lalganj (लालगंज) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in East region and Azamgarh district of Uttar Pradesh. Lalganj is part of Lalganj Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: Scheduled Caste, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 33.72% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.04%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 70.93%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 3,67,935 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 1,97,019 were male and 1,70,908 female and 8 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Lalganj in 2019 was: 867 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,16,496 eligible electors, of which 2,08,693 were male,1,74,788 female and 5 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 3,55,553 eligible electors, of which 1,91,499 were male, 1,64,015 female and 39 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Lalganj in 2017 was 557. In 2012, there were 395 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Azad Ari Mardan of BSP won in this seat defeating Daroga Prasad Saroj of BJP by a margin of 2,227 which was 1.09% of the total votes cast for the seat. BSP had a vote share of 35.71% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Bechai of SP emerged victorious in this seat beating Hira Lal Gautam of BSP by a margin of 11,012 votes which was 6.17% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SP had a vote share of 36.27% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BSP got the most number of votes in the 351 Lalganj Assembly segment of the 68. Lalganj Lok Sabha constituency. Akhilesh Yadav of SP won the Lalganj Parliament seat defeating Dinesh Lal Yadav Nirahua of BJP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and SP won the Lalganj Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 10 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 9 contestants in the fray for this seat and 16 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Lalganj are: Azad Arimardan (BSP), Neelam (BJP), Pushpa Bhartiy (INC), Bechai (SP), Arvind (BJAP), Karmraj (LJPRV), Rajnath Dasai Jaiswar (ASPKR), Ripusudan (JAP), Hariram (AAP), Ramchandar (IND).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 51%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 53.1%, while it was 50.22% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Lalganj went to the polls in Phase 7 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, March 7, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.351 Lalganj Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 386. In 2012, there were 366 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.351 Lalganj comprises of the following areas of Azamgarh district of Uttar Pradesh: KCs 1 Lalganj, 2 Dewganw, 4 Thekma, 5 Bardah, Panchayats 59 Sihuka Abirpur, 65 Dandval, 68 Jhinjhpur, 76 Udhara Rasulpur of 3 Kooba KC and Katghar Lalganj Nagar Panchayat of 6 Lalganj Tehsil.

A total of six Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Lalganj constituency, which are: Didarganj, Mehnagar, Saidpur, Kerakat, Zafrabad. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Lalganj is approximately 509 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Lalganj is: 25°48’20.2"N 82°58’37.6"E.

