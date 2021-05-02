Lalgudi Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

143. Lalgudi (लालगुडी), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Kaveri Delta region and Tiruchirappalli district of Tamil Nadu. It shares a border with . Lalgudi is part of 25. Perambalur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 20.49%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 83.56%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,17,837 eligible electors, of which 1,05,451 were male, 1,12,371 female and 15 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Lalgudi in 2021 is 1066.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,03,917 eligible electors, of which 99,475 were male, 1,04,428 female and 14 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,75,167 eligible electors, of which 86,808 were male, 88,359 female and 5 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Lalgudi in 2016 was 77. In 2011, there were 437.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Soundarapandian A of DMK won in this seat by defeating Vijayamurthy M of AIADMK by a margin of 3,837 votes which was 2.3% of the total votes polled in the constituency. DMK had a vote share of 46.8% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Soundarapandian.A of DMK won in this seat defeating Sendhureswaran.A.D of DMDK by a margin of 7,155 votes which was 4.89% of the total votes polled in the constituency. DMK had a vote share of 44.71% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, DMK got the most votes in 143. Lalgudi Assembly segment of Perambalur Lok Sabha constituency. AIADMK won the Perambalur Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, AIADMK got the most votes this Assembly segment and DMK won the Perambalur Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 14 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 16 contestants and there were 12 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections from Lalgudi are: A Soundarapandian (DMK), D R Dharmaraj (AIADMK), K Kamaraj (SMNK), R Silambarasan (AMGRDMK), P Nambirajan (PT), I Malar Tamil Prabha (NTK), Veeran Muthukumar (SS), M Vijayamurthy (AMMK), K Ananthababu (IND), A Anandhkumar (IND), P M Sahadevan (IND), Anbil K Thangamani (IND), K Dharmaraj (IND), U Johnson (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 79.23%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 81.88%, while it was 83.47% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 143. Lalgudi constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 244. In 2011 there were 209 polling stations.

EXTENT:

143. Lalgudi constituency comprises of the following areas of Tiruchirappalli district of Tamil Nadu: Lalgudi Taluk. It shares an inter-state border with Tiruchirappalli.

The total area covered by Lalgudi is 596 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Lalgudi is: 10°58’08.4"N 78°51’45.4"E.

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Lalgudi results.

Click here for the latest seat-by-seat latest live results of Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021.

Constituency-Wise Election Results LIVE: West Bengal | Tamil Nadu | Kerala | Assam | Puducherry

LIVE Blogs: West Bengal | Tamil Nadu | Kerala | Assam