Lalji Tandon Takes Oath as Madhya Pradesh Governor

Bhopal: Veteran BJP politician Lalji Tandon on Monday took oath as the new Governor of Madhya Pradesh.

Madhya Pradesh High Court Chief Justice RS Jha administered the oath of office to Tandon, who replaces Anandiben Patel as the Governor of MP. Patel has now been appointed the Governor of Uttar Pradesh.

In a graceful oath taking ceremony held at Raj Bhawan, Chief Minister Kamal Nath, Assembly speaker NP Prajapati, Leader of Opposition Gopal Bhargav and senior state ministers remained in attendance.

Newly elected Member of Parliament from Bhopal, Pragya Thakur, was also in attendance and offered a red chunri to the newly appointed Governor.

With a political career spanning several decades, Tandon was born on July 12, 1935 in Lucknow. Previously the Governor of Bihar, Lalji Tandon is married to Krishna Tandon since 1958 and has three sons.

During his early days in politics, Tandon joined the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), where he came in touch with the former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. His association with Vajpayee lasted over five decades and he is now also considered a protégé of Vajpayee.

During his tenure as the Governor of Bihar, 84-year-old Tandon was instrumental in streamlining activities of state universities and colleges.

During his prolonged political career, Tandon has also served as the Leader of Opposition in UP assembly and as a minister in Mayawati and Kalyan Singh government, holding various ministries.