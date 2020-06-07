Lallianchhunga Will be New Congress Candidate for Rajya Sabha Polls in Mizoram

A day after announcing that former minister PC Zoram Sangliana will be its candidate for the lone Rajya Sabha seat in Mizoram, the Congress nominated Dr Lallianchhunga as the party nominee for the elections to the Upper House of Parliament, a party leader said on Sunday.

The party office bearers meeting on Saturday renamed its candidate due to unavoidable circumstances and nominated party spokesperson and media department chairman Dr Lallianchhunga as the party contender for the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls, he said.

Lallianchhunga is an associate professor at the political science department in Mizoram University (MZU). Earlier on June 5, the Congress had projected former state art and culture and transport minister PC Zoram Sangliana as party contender for the Rajya Sabha seat.

Election to the lone Rajya Sabha seat in Mizoram will be held on June 19 simultaneously with nine other states.

The ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) has fielded former party youth wing president K Vanlalvena while main opposition Zoraam Peoples Movement (ZPM) nominated party general secretary B Lalchhanzova for the seat.

The ruling MNF has 27 members, ZPM-7, Congress 5 and BJP -1 in the 40-member state Assembly.