Lalu Prasad Meets Sharad, Backs LJP Leader Chirag Paswan

RJD president Lalu Prasad Yadav met Sharad Yadav, who is recuperating from a long spell of illness, on Tuesday, and both leaders held talks for over an hour. The RJD leader told reporters later that the absence of socialists leaders like Sharad Yadav, Mulayam Singh Yadav and himself had resulted in neglect of people-related issues in Parliament.

He also backed LJP leader Chirag Paswan, who has been deserted by five MPs of his party led by his uncle Pashupati Kuma Paras, saying that the young parliamentarian has emerged as leader despite the feud.

People have rallied around him, the former Bihar chief minister said, while favouring an alliance between the LJP leader and his party which is being now led for all practical purposes by his son Tejashwi Yadav.

The RJD chief was accompanied by party MPs Prem Chand Gupta and Misa Bharti.

Meanwhile, beleaguered LJP leader Chirag Paswan on Tuesday expressed gratitude for the support received from RJD president Lalu Prasad, recalling the “cordial relations" the latter shared with his late father Ram Vilas Paswan.

The chief of the erstwhile undivided LJP, however, ducked queries about Prasad’s suggestion that Chirag should team up with his son Tejashwi Yadav who has emerged as the rising star of the RJD.

“Lalu ji had madhur sambandh (cordial relations) with my father and political mentor Ram Vilas Paswan. I thank him for lending credence to my leadership. But, my current priority is the ongoing state-wide Ashirwad Yatra", Chirag told reporters here. He was responding to queries about remarks made by Prasad, who has been in Delhi since his release from jail earlier this year.

The remarks that crisis in the LJP in fact established Chirag as a leader were made by the septuagenarian after a meeting with veteran socialist leader Sharad Yadav, a former president of the JD(U) controlled by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar with whom the latter fell out in course of time.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here