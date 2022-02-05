Lalu Prasad Rubbishes Talks That Tejashwi Will be RJD Chief, Says 'Those Running Such Reports Are Fools'

Lalu Prasad Yadav slammed reports that son Tejashwi Yadav will become the new chief of the Rashtriya Janata Dal. The incumbent chief of the party on Friday said those running such news reports were “fools”.

“Those who run such news reports are fools. We will get to know whatever happens,” Lalu Prasad told reporters. According to report by news agency ANI, he was asked if Tejashwi will be made the national president of the party.

#WATCH | Delhi: "Those who run such news reports are fools. We will get to know whatever happens," says RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav when asked if Tejashwi Yadav will be made the national president of the party. (04.02.2022) pic.twitter.com/NYC5YiLzVm— ANI (@ANI) February 5, 2022

Lalu completely rubbished speculation that he will be stepping down as chief of the RJD. Earlier in the day, Tejashwi’s brother Tej Pratap Yadav also rubbished such talks and said his father will continue to be the president.

Tej Pratap, however, did not confirm Lalu’s participation in the upcoming meeting of the RJD’s national executive on February 10. The party’s meeting will be attended by numerous important persons, he said.

The national executive meeting of the RJD will take place in Patna and will be attended by former Bihar CM Rabri Devi, Tejashwi and other senior leaders.

