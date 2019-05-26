Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
272
nda:
Needmore seats to Win
Needmore seats to Win
upa:
»
1-min read

Lalu Prasad Skips Lunch, Keeps Quiet in Jail After Humiliating Defeat of RJD

According to doctors, Lalu Prasad, currently serving a 14-year sentence in Jharkhand in a multi-million-rupee fodder scam, is given insulin doses three times a day.

IANS

Updated:May 26, 2019, 6:04 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Lalu Prasad Skips Lunch, Keeps Quiet in Jail After Humiliating Defeat of RJD
File photo of RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav. (Image: PTI)
Loading...
Ranchi: Jailed former Bihar Chief Minister and RJD chief Lalu Prasad has stopped taking lunch and keeping quiet most of the time after his party suffered a humiliating rout in the Lok Sabha elections in Bihar.

The Rashtriya Janata Dal failed to win any seat in Bihar, once its bastion, and Jharkhand. Despite the Modi wave in 2014, the RJD had won four seats from Bihar.

"Lalu Prasad's routine has changed in the last two to three days. He is having breakfast and dinner but not taking lunch," said Umesh Prasad, the doctor in-charge of the former leader's health at the Rajendra Institute of Medical Science (RIMS) here.

According to doctors, Lalu Prasad, currently serving a 14-year sentence in Jharkhand in a multi-million-rupee fodder scam, is given insulin doses three times a day.

But since he was not taking his meals on time, the doctors were not being able to administer the doses as they did earlier.

Lalu Prasad has also been keeping quiet most of the time, according to doctors.

The Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) swept Bihar, bagging 39 of the 40 seats, decimating the Mahagathbandhan parties: RJD, HAM, VIP, RLSP. The Congress won one seat.

This will be the first time the RJD will not have a single member in the Lok Sabha
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram