English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
BY-ELECTION RESULTS 2019
- 1.Jind Haryana (Assembly)BJP Leading
- 2.Ramgarh Rajasthan (Assembly)INC Won
Lalu Accuses Modi of 'Casteist Polices' to Eliminate SCs/ STs/OBCs from Higher Education
The RJD alleges that the UGC's 13-point roster reservation system would deprive the already "under-represented" social segments of affirmative action in centres of higher learning.
File photo of RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav.
Patna: RJD national president Lalu Prasad Wednesday charged the Narendra Modi government with adopting "casteist policies" to keep SC, ST and OBC people from higher education.
The RJD supremo, who is serving sentences in a number of fodder scam cases, vented his spleen through his official Twitter handle which is operated by his close aides.
His outburst came a day ahead of his party's proposed march in the national capital in protest against the UGC's 13-point roster reservation system, which parties like the RJD allege would deprive the already "under-represented" social segments of affirmative action in centres of higher learning.
The RJD has also been accusing the Modi government of dithering on the issue with its refusal to bring in an ordinance that could overturn the recent Supreme Court judgement on the UGC's decision.
"Do not eliminate SC/ST, OBC from higher education due to your casteist policies. Save education. Save Constitution. Save reservation," Prasad tweeted using the hashtags #BringBack200PointRoster and #Against13PointRoster.
In another tweet, in Hindi, he shared newspaper reports on the problems that the new 13-point roster posed to the reserved category aspirants and remarked "You seem to be asleep while the casteist and Manuvadi government is snatching away the constitutionally granted rights of the Bahujans. They will destroy you if you keep sleeping."
In an earlier tweet, he shared an "open letter" to Modi written by his younger son and political successor Tejashwi Yadav wherein the prime minister was informed about the proposed march and an appeal made to "all justice-seeking people" to join the RJD's endeavour.
"Bahujans, if you remain asleep and afraid before this dictatorial regime, these cunning creatures will conspire and rob you off whatever little constitutional rights you are left with. Arise, awake and fight," Prasad said in the tweet. Having been in politics since the 1970s, Prasad rose to prominence two decades later when he became the Chief Minister of Bihar at a time the Mandal agitation was at its peak.
He endeared himself to the OBCs with his thrust on "social justice".
Caste-based reservations have been an emotive issue in the politics of Bihar.
In the assembly polls of 2015, a remark by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat that he was in favour of a "review" of the reservation system had caused a backlash that, many political observers believe, was responsible for the BJP-led NDA's defeat.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
The RJD supremo, who is serving sentences in a number of fodder scam cases, vented his spleen through his official Twitter handle which is operated by his close aides.
His outburst came a day ahead of his party's proposed march in the national capital in protest against the UGC's 13-point roster reservation system, which parties like the RJD allege would deprive the already "under-represented" social segments of affirmative action in centres of higher learning.
The RJD has also been accusing the Modi government of dithering on the issue with its refusal to bring in an ordinance that could overturn the recent Supreme Court judgement on the UGC's decision.
"Do not eliminate SC/ST, OBC from higher education due to your casteist policies. Save education. Save Constitution. Save reservation," Prasad tweeted using the hashtags #BringBack200PointRoster and #Against13PointRoster.
In another tweet, in Hindi, he shared newspaper reports on the problems that the new 13-point roster posed to the reserved category aspirants and remarked "You seem to be asleep while the casteist and Manuvadi government is snatching away the constitutionally granted rights of the Bahujans. They will destroy you if you keep sleeping."
In an earlier tweet, he shared an "open letter" to Modi written by his younger son and political successor Tejashwi Yadav wherein the prime minister was informed about the proposed march and an appeal made to "all justice-seeking people" to join the RJD's endeavour.
"Bahujans, if you remain asleep and afraid before this dictatorial regime, these cunning creatures will conspire and rob you off whatever little constitutional rights you are left with. Arise, awake and fight," Prasad said in the tweet. Having been in politics since the 1970s, Prasad rose to prominence two decades later when he became the Chief Minister of Bihar at a time the Mandal agitation was at its peak.
He endeared himself to the OBCs with his thrust on "social justice".
Caste-based reservations have been an emotive issue in the politics of Bihar.
In the assembly polls of 2015, a remark by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat that he was in favour of a "review" of the reservation system had caused a backlash that, many political observers believe, was responsible for the BJP-led NDA's defeat.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
News18 Analysis: The Cost of Election Year Populism
-
Wednesday 30 January , 2019
Trading Of Milk Is Considered Sin In Agra's Kua Kheda Village
-
Wednesday 30 January , 2019
Dabboo Ratnani 2019 Calendar Launch: Vidya Balan To Kartik Aaryan Mark Their Presence
-
Tuesday 29 January , 2019
Watch: Republic Day Beating Retreat Ceremony 2019 at Vijay Chowk
-
Monday 28 January , 2019
Priyanka Gandhi to Occupy Grandmother Indira Gandhi’s Room in Lucknow’s Nehru Bhawan
News18 Analysis: The Cost of Election Year Populism
Wednesday 30 January , 2019 Trading Of Milk Is Considered Sin In Agra's Kua Kheda Village
Wednesday 30 January , 2019 Dabboo Ratnani 2019 Calendar Launch: Vidya Balan To Kartik Aaryan Mark Their Presence
Tuesday 29 January , 2019 Watch: Republic Day Beating Retreat Ceremony 2019 at Vijay Chowk
Monday 28 January , 2019 Priyanka Gandhi to Occupy Grandmother Indira Gandhi’s Room in Lucknow’s Nehru Bhawan
Live TV
Recommended For You
- En-Grave Error: Ariana Grande's New Tattoo Has Spelling Mistake, and People Can't Stop Facepalming
- Budget for Leisure: How a Millennial Mindset is Driving India's Economic Growth
- 'The Batman' to Release in 2021, Ben Affleck Steps Down as DC Universe's Bruce Wayne
- Here is How A Woman Turned Her AirPods into Earrings to Keep Them Safe: Watch Video
- Amtrak is Appealing to 'Real People' to Travel Across America in Residency Program
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results