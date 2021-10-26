Bypolls Preps, Attacking Nitish & Resolving Feud: Lalu Prasad Back in Action as He Pushes for RJD's Revival

RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav is back in Bihar politics after recuperating from his illness in New Delhi following release from jail on bail in fodder scam related cases in April this year. Lalu has already geared up for the upcoming bypolls to two seats in the state and will be addressing people in Kusheshwar Asthan and Tarapur.

Two days after reaching Patna after his illness, the RJD supremo gave indication for his preference for the younger son, attacked CM Nitish Kumar and also spoke on alliance with the Congress.

ALSO READ | Bihar Bypoll Tussle Between RJD, Congress Reflects Lalu’s Pain Over 2020 Assembly Election Loss

Amid a strained relation between the two sons- Tej Pratap and Tejashwi over the party leadership, Lalu Prasad expressed confidence in his younger son Tejashwi’s leadership and also lauded him for ‘handling the party pretty well in his absence’.

“The way Tejashwi handled the party in my absence, it was beyond my expectations. Along with my son, every party worker worked hard and made RJD the largest party in the previous Assembly election, Lalu Prasad Yadav told ANI.

“I know Tejashwi is campaigning in both constituencies going for by-polls and is doing really well, giving a strong fight to the NDA. I will ensure their ‘visarjan’," he added.

Assembly Poll Loss

Lalu said that RJD would have been in power in Bihar assembly polls where the BJP alliance won with a narrow margin last year. “But the present ruling NDA alliance in the state cheated to gain power," Lalu told ANI.

ASLO READ | Cong-RJD Fissures Bring Grand Alliance to Brink of Collapse in Bihar

Lalu also said that he has managed to come back and will campaign in the two bypoll seats. “I was unwell and was in detention because of which I missed two elections, but now bye elections are happening and I have managed to come back because of people’s love. On October 27, I will address the public in bypoll seats Kusheshwar Asthan and Tarapur,” the RJD chief added.

On Congress Alliance

Lalu Prasad Yadav said that Congress is an old party which is present across the country and the prime role should be that of Congress.

“…Prime role should be that of Congress. Has anyone helped Congress more than us… It’s an old party, an all-India party, we still consider them so..," the RJD chief said.

However, the statement comes after RJD has refused to allow the Congress to contest the bypoll, straining relations between both parties.

“Why should we give the seat to Congress? So that they would lose? So they would lose their deposit?” Lalu told reporters on Sunday.

ALSO READ | Bihar By-polls: RJD Announces Candidates for Both Seats, Congress Snubbed

However, on the question of alliance with Congress he said, “Alliance is formed with like-minded people, secular forces. At state level also, we formed an alliance with Congress, Left and other parties…Let people say,” he told ANI.

The RJD chief also took a jibe at CM Nitish Kumar and said, “Nitish Kumar has been eulogised by PM Modi and BJP. Everyone was sloganeering “desh ka PM kaisa ho Nitish kumar jaisa ho” (A PM should be like Nitish). He was being touted as PM material…such arrogance and greed."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.