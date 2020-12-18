Lalu Prasad's Jail Manual Violation at RIMS: Jharkhand HC Puts off Hearing to January 8

The Jharkhand High Court on Friday put off to January 8 the matter relating to violation of jail manuals by RJD president Lalu Prasad in RIMS after the state government failed to satisfactorily answer the bench's queries. The court of Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh directed the state government to come prepared with all relevant information on the next date of hearing.

The bench questioned the state advocate as on whose order Prasad was shifted to RIMS Director's bungalow from the paying private ward of the Ranchi based hospital. When the prison department is saying its not their decision then on whose order the step was taken to this effect, the judge asked but he could not get a satisfactory answer. The bench observed that it would not hesitate to appoint an amicus curiae (friend of the court) if the state government was unable to collect information in this regard.

The state counsel sought time to furnish all information following which the court fixed the matter for next hearing on January 8. On the jail department statement that there is a provision for making available attendant to an inmate of a prison, the bench sought to know was this applicable if one is staying outside the jail on medical ground.

But, there was no categorical answer given by the state government advocate. The court had on November 27 while hearing the bail application of the incarcerated RJD leader had sought report on the alleged violation of jail manuals by Prasad.

During hearing on December 4 last, the issue had come when the state government counsel had sought time. Prasad remains incarcerated pending decision on his bail application in the case related to illegal withdrawal of money from Dumka treasury in connection with the multi-crore rupees fodder scam. Following detection of coronavirus to his attendants, Prasad was shifted to Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) director's residence.

There was a flurry of complaints by the BJP leaders and others regarding the RJD leader meeting people during Bihar polls and also making telephone calls to the NDA legislators during floor test of the new NDA government headed by Nitish Kumar last month. Prasad was later returned to the paying ward of the RIMS by the authorities.