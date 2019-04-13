English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Lalu Prasad's 'Poorly Written' Book Has '100 Mistakes' in First 4 Chapters, Says Sushil Modi
The Bihar deputy chief minister, in an interview last month, had said that he was close to Lalu Prasad and knew him better than his wife, Rabri Devi.
File photo of Bihar deputy CM ushil Kumar Modi (File Image: PTI)
Loading...
Patna: Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi on Saturday called jailed RJD chief Lalu Yadav's autobiography a "poorly written" book filled with factual mistakes.
"I have gone through the autobiography. It's such a poorly written book," the senior BJP leader told reporters when asked for his opinion on the former Bihar chief minister's recently published book, "Gopalganj to Raisina: My Political Journey". The book has been co-authored with former journalist Nalin Verma.
"I must have found at least 100 factual mistakes in the first four chapters," Modi said.
He declined to comment on a claim by Lalu Yadav's wife Rabri Devi that the RJD chief was right in saying that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had sent feelers through former poll strategist and now the national vice-president of JD(U) Prashant Kishor about his willingness to realign with the Grand Alliance.
"When Prashant Kishor has himself come out with his denial, the BJP has nothing to say about it," Modi said, dismissing speculation that the claims made by Lalu Yadav hinted that all was not well between the BJP and the JD(U).
Modi has known both Kumar and Lalu Yadav since the 1970s when all three were active in student politics and had taken part in the JP movement.
In an interview to a private news channel a few months ago, Modi had said he was close to Lalu Yadav at some point of time. "I have known Lalu Yadav from close quarters. I know him better than his wife does," the BJP leader had said.
In one of the autobiography's many excerpts that have been published in newspapers, Lalu Yadav accused Modi of having complained to Jayaprakash Narayan that he consumed liquor.
"I told JP I drink toddy sometimes..." Lalu Yadav said in the book.
"I have gone through the autobiography. It's such a poorly written book," the senior BJP leader told reporters when asked for his opinion on the former Bihar chief minister's recently published book, "Gopalganj to Raisina: My Political Journey". The book has been co-authored with former journalist Nalin Verma.
"I must have found at least 100 factual mistakes in the first four chapters," Modi said.
He declined to comment on a claim by Lalu Yadav's wife Rabri Devi that the RJD chief was right in saying that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had sent feelers through former poll strategist and now the national vice-president of JD(U) Prashant Kishor about his willingness to realign with the Grand Alliance.
"When Prashant Kishor has himself come out with his denial, the BJP has nothing to say about it," Modi said, dismissing speculation that the claims made by Lalu Yadav hinted that all was not well between the BJP and the JD(U).
Modi has known both Kumar and Lalu Yadav since the 1970s when all three were active in student politics and had taken part in the JP movement.
In an interview to a private news channel a few months ago, Modi had said he was close to Lalu Yadav at some point of time. "I have known Lalu Yadav from close quarters. I know him better than his wife does," the BJP leader had said.
In one of the autobiography's many excerpts that have been published in newspapers, Lalu Yadav accused Modi of having complained to Jayaprakash Narayan that he consumed liquor.
"I told JP I drink toddy sometimes..." Lalu Yadav said in the book.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
100 Years of Jallianwala Bagh: How Reginald Dyer Massacred Thousands in 10 Minutes
-
Thursday 11 April , 2019
Listen To What Leaders Said Post Voting: Lok Sabha Elections Phase 1
-
Thursday 11 April , 2019
The Noida Village | With No Road To Noida
-
Thursday 11 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Vote For Change, Vote Without Fear, Says Jaganmohan Reddy
-
Thursday 11 April , 2019
Elections 2019: BJP Muzaffarnagar Candidate Sanjeev Balyan Discusses Ajit Singh & More
100 Years of Jallianwala Bagh: How Reginald Dyer Massacred Thousands in 10 Minutes
Thursday 11 April , 2019 Listen To What Leaders Said Post Voting: Lok Sabha Elections Phase 1
Thursday 11 April , 2019 The Noida Village | With No Road To Noida
Thursday 11 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Vote For Change, Vote Without Fear, Says Jaganmohan Reddy
Thursday 11 April , 2019 Elections 2019: BJP Muzaffarnagar Candidate Sanjeev Balyan Discusses Ajit Singh & More
Live TV
Recommended For You
- West Indies Leave Out IPL Stars For Tri-Series in Ireland
- Priyanka Chopra Slays the Boss Lady Look in Black-silver Tailleur by Ralph & Russo
- Jorah Mormont of Game of Thrones to Play Batman in Netflix's Titan Season 2
- Pakistan Great Sarfraz Nawaz in Hospital with Heart Trouble
- You Can Send 'Game of Thrones' Spoilers and Ruin Your Friendships For Rs 69
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results