Lalu Yadav Performed Animal Sacrifice, Did Tantra to Kill Me 3 Years Ago, Claims Sushil Modi

In a bizarre claim just days ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections, BJP leader and Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi on Saturday claimed that Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav had performed tantric rituals (black magic) three years ago with the intention of killing him.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Sushil Kumar Modi made a series of claims related to Lalu’s “superstitious” lifestyle and his belief in black magic.

He said that Lalu Prasad is so superstitious that stopped wearing his trademark white kurta at the behest of a tantric and even made Tantrik Shankar Charan Tripathi the spokesperson of the RJD. "The same tantric had performed tantric puja for Lalu Prasad at Vindhyachal Dham (Mirzapur). Three years ago they also performed tantric rituals to kill me,” Modi said about Lalu, who is currently serving time in jail on charges of corruption.

लालू प्रसाद इतने अंधविश्वासी हैं कि उन्होंने न केवल तांत्रिक के कहने पर सफेद कुर्ता पहनना छोड़ा, बल्कि तांत्रिक शंकर चरण त्रिपाठी को पार्टी का राष्ट्रीय प्रवक्ता बना दिया। — Sushil Kumar Modi (@SushilModi) October 24, 2020

He further accused Lalu of not having faith in public and so he kept performing rituals like animal sacrifice, praying to the spirits and black magic.

Lalu’s Son Tejashwi Yadav, also the RDL leader and the chief ministerial face of the opposition alliance, termed the remarks made by Sushil Modi as "bizarre" and said he never expected such statements from him.

"He could have spoken about employment, industries, education or healthcare. He could have explained the achievements of his party in the last 15 years. But such statements at this time are simply bizarre. I never expected this from him,” Tejashwi said.

The Bihar assembly elections will be held in three phases on October 28, November 3 and November 7. Voting in the first phase will be held on October 28, the second phase will be on November 3 and the third phase will be on November 7. Counting of votes will take place on November 10.

Notably, this will be the first state election to be held in India since the beginning of the novel coronavirus pandemic.