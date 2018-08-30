English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Lalu Yadav Surrenders Before CBI Court After Expiry of Bail
The former Bihar Chief Minister was sent to Birsa Munda prison. A doctor from Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) will examine his medical condition.
The high court had extended the period of Prasad's bail and on August 24 refused to extend it further. The former Bihar chief minister was ordered to surrender before August 30.
Ranchi: Rashtriya Janata Dal president and fodder scam convict Lalu Prasad surrendered before a CBI court in Ranchi on Thursday upon expiry of his provisional bail.
