Enraged by Ram Kripal Yadav Joining BJP, Misa Bharti Wants to 'Chop Off' His Hands
The RJD leader's controversial remark has come to light a day after BJP ally Ram Vilas Paswan accused her of using "indecent and unparliamentary" language against him during a debate in Parliament.
File photo of Lalu Prasad's daughter Misa Bharti.
Patna: Enraged by Ram Kripal Yadav's decision to join hands with BJP in 2014, Lalu Yadav's daughter Misa Bharti "felt like chopping off" his hands with the same chaff cutting machine that he used to work with before entering politics.
Sparking a row ahead of Lok Sabha elections, the Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD) leader said, "He (Ram Kripal Yadav) used to cut chaff. We had huge respect for him. However, we stopped respecting him when he went on to join hands with Sushil Kumar Modi. At that time I felt like cutting his hands with the same chaff cutting machine."
Bharti, who is set to fight from Pataliputra Lok Sabha constituency, was addressing a gathering in Patna's Bikram area on January 16 when people were taken aback by her statement.
Ram Kripal Yadav was earlier a member of the Rashtriya Janata Dal. In 2014, he resigned from his party post and joined BJP. In 2014 general election, he won the Patliputra Lok Sabha seat by defeating Bharti.
Speaking at the event, Bharti said she is now confident of her win this time as she didn't get enough time to prepare during 2014 polls.
| Edited by: Sumedha Kirti
