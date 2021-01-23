Lalu Yadav’s Health Worsens Due to Lung Infection, to be Shifted to AIIMS in Delhi Today

Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Yadav will be shifted to AIIMS in Delhi on Saturday for treatment after his health deteriorated. Lalu is currently undergoing treatment for lung infection at a hospital in Ranchi where he is serving a sentence after being convicted in the Bihar fodder scam.

The decision was taken by the Board of doctors at the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences who informed the jail officials about the RJD leader’s worsening health. Preparations for his transfer to Delhi began as soon as the hospital got a go ahead from the jail officials.

Lalu had complained of congestion in chest on Thursday evening. On Friday, Lalu’s son Tejashwi Yadav had said that the his condition is critical and he will meet Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren to speak with him about his father’s health.

"We want better treatment for him, but it is for doctors to analyse what treatment can be provided here, after all the test reports come. His situation is serious. I will meet the Chief Minister on Saturday," Tejashwi Yadav told reporters in Ranchi on Friday.

Tejashwi, his mother Rabri Devi and brother Tej Pratap reached Ranchi on late Friday evening. “My father is over 70 years of age and is suffering from diabetes, heart ailment and reduced kidney function. Due to his complaint of congestion in chest, we were worried about coronavirus. We have come to know that water might have entered his lungs, which is a cause of worry," Tejashwi was quoted as saying.