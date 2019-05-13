Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Lalu's Squabbling Sons Campaign Together for Sister Misa Bharti, Realise Blood is Thicker Than Water

The rift between Tej Pratap and his family first surfaced when he filed a divorce petition against his newly married wife and widened when his estranged father-in-law Chandrika Rai, a former minister, was chosen to contest from Saran.

PTI

Updated:May 13, 2019, 5:45 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Lalu's Squabbling Sons Campaign Together for Sister Misa Bharti, Realise Blood is Thicker Than Water
File photo. Former CM Rabri Devi along with her sons Tejaswi Yadav and Tej Partap Yadav cuts a cake to celebrate her husband RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav's 71st birthday in Patna in 2018. (Image: PTI)
Loading...
Patna: Blood is thicker than water. The adage has again proved to be correct in the last phase of general elections in Bihar, with Lalu Prasad's sons Tej Pratap Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav giving up their tug of war to work jointly for the victory of their eldest sister Misa Bharti.

Tej Pratap, the mercurial elder son of Prasad, had recently quit as the patron of the party's students' wing and even campaigned against RJD nominees in a couple of seats when the names recommended by him were ignored.

He, however, remained unflinching in his loyalty towards Bharti, often campaigning in her favour with mother Rabri Devi. Sunday was the first occasion when he did so alongside Tejashwi.

Bharti is in the fray from Pataliputra, the Lok Sabha seat she had unsuccessfully contested in 2014. Lalu Prasad was defeated in Pataliputra in 2009 by friend-turned-rival Ranjan Prasad Yadav.

She is pitted against Union minister and sitting MP Ram Kripal Yadav, a former loyalist of her father who joined the BJP ahead of the 2014 general elections.

At a rally in the constituency on Sunday, the two brothers stood side by side, holding aloft a photograph of their jailed father, who is serving jail term in fodder scam cases.

Tej Pratap Yadav also reaffirmed his "fondness" for his younger brother, saying he saw him as Arjuna, who he was helping as Lord Krishna.

The rift between Tej Pratap and his family first surfaced when he filed a divorce petition against his newly married wife and widened when his estranged father-in-law Chandrika Rai, a former minister, was chosen to contest from Saran.

Both Lalu Prasad and Rabri Devi had fought elections from Saran constituency in the past.

An RJD leader said on condition of anonymity that the two brothers came together at the insistence of Misa Bharti, who made them sit together and explained that by fighting each other they will end up falling into the trap of the BJP-led NDA, which wants to "finish off the party.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram