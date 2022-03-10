Lamlai Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election results updates of Lamlai seat in Manipur. A total of 5 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Manipur Assembly elections: Achoibam Deben Singh (INC), Khongbantabam Ibomcha (BJP), Mongjam Poireihenba Meetei (RPOIA), Kshetrimayum Biren Singh (JDU), Sapam Kangleipal Meitei (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 93.65%, which is -0.85% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Ksh Biren Singh of INC in the 2017 Assembly polls.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.8 Lamlai (लामलाई) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Valley region and Imphal East district of Manipur. Lamlai is part of Inner Manipur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 81.95%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 27551 eligible electors in this Assembly segment, of which 13,789 were male and 13,762 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Lamlai in 2019 was: 998 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 27,210 eligible electors, of which 13,565 were male,13,645 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Manipur Assembly elections, there were a total of 24,833 eligible electors, of which 12,404 were male, 12,429 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Lamlai in 2017 was 125. In 2012, there were 49 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Manipur Assembly elections, Ksh Biren Singh of INC won in this seat defeating Khongbantabam Ibomcha of BJP by a margin of 852 which was 3.32% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 48.02% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Kshetrimayum Biren Singh of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Pheiroijam Parijat Singh of CPI by a margin of 1,784 votes which was 7.74% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 43.08% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, CPI got the most number of votes in the 8 Lamlai Assembly segment of the 1. Inner Manipur Lok Sabha constituency. Dr Rajkumar Ranjan Singh of BJP won the Inner Manipur Parliament seat defeating Oinam Nabakishore Singh of INC

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in this Assembly segment and INC won the Inner Manipur Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 5 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 4 contestants in the fray for this seat and 3 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Manipur Assembly elections from Lamlai are: Achoibam Deben Singh (INC), Khongbantabam Ibomcha (BJP), Mongjam Poireihenba Meetei (RPOIA), Kshetrimayum Biren Singh (JDU), Sapam Kangleipal Meitei (IND).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Manipur Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 93.65%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 94.5%, while it was 92.87% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Lamlai went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Manipur Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, February 28, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.8 Lamlai Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 40. In 2012, there were 29 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.8 Lamlai comprises of the following areas of Imphal East district of Manipur:

A total of five Assembly constituencies in the state of Manipur border Lamlai constituency, which are: Khundrakpam, Khurai, Khetrigao, Andro, Saikul. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Lamlai is approximately 655 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Lamlai is: 24°51’32.8"N 94°04’22.1"E.

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Lamlai results.

