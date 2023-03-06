Land for Job Scam: CBI at Lalu Yadav's Residence Day After Oppn's Letter on 'Misuse' of Central Agencies

A team of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) reached the residence of former Bihar CM Lalu Prasad Yadav on Monday to question his wife Rabri Devi in connection to the land for job scam.

The CBI team has reached Rabri Devi’s residence a day after top leaders of opposition shot off a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the alleged “misuse" of central agencies in the wake of arrest of AAP leader Manish Sisodia in Delhi excise policy scam case.

Bihar | A CBI team present at the residence of former CM Rabri Devi in Patna, officials inside her house confirm. Details awaited.Visuals from outside her residence. pic.twitter.com/dEb74nrEZi — ANI (@ANI) March 6, 2023

Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court had on February 27 issued summons against former Union Railways Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, Rabri Devi and 14 others in connection with alleged land-for-job-scam.

Special Judge Geetanjali Goel issued summons to the accused persons for March 15 while taking cognizance of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) chargesheet filed against them on Monday.

Court said,"After going through the chargesheet and the documents and material on record, prima facie shows the commission of offences under Section 120B read with Sections 420, 467, 468 and 471 IPC and Sections 8, 9, 11, 12, 13 (2) read with Section 13 (1) (d) of PC Act, 1988 and substantive offences thereof. Accordingly, cognizance is taken of the said offences."

CBI had filed the chargesheet in October last year, against former Bihar chief ministers Lalu Prasad Yadav, Rabri Devi, their daughter Misa Bharti and 13 others in the land-for-jobs scam.

Chargesheet stated that during the investigation, it was found that the accused in conspiracy with the then GM Central Railways and CPO, Central Railways engaged persons as substitutes in lieu of land either in their name or in the name of their close relatives.

This land was acquired at prices lower than the prevailing circle rate and much lower than the market rate. It was also alleged that the candidates have used false TC and submitted false attested documents to the Ministry of Railways, said the CBI statement.

The alleged scam occurred between 2004 and 2009 when Lalu Yadav was the Railway Minister. Apart from the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief, the chargesheet also includes the name of the then Railway General Manager.

Read all the Latest Politics News here