English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Land of Islamic Seminary and Part of BJP Bastion, SP-BSP Zero Down on 1st Rally Venue
Samajwadi party leaders say that the alliance is dependent on a combination of Dalit, Muslim, OBC and Jat votes and that Deoband is the best place to give out a larger message to all these stakeholders.
File photo of Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav and Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati (PTI Photo)
Loading...
Lucknow: The alliance partners Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party and Rashtriya Lok Dal are all set to kick start their 11 joint rallies across state from April 7th 2019. The first joint rally of the alliance, chosen carefully after much groundwork, will be held in Deoband.
Deoband comes under Saharanpur Lok Sabha constituency, which was in limelight for caste-based clashes around two-years back.
Apart from this, Deoband is also known for its renowned Islamic seminary Darul Uloom. Apart from Deoband, Saharanpur, Saharanpur Dehat, Behat and Rampur Maniharan are the assembly seats which constitute Saharanpur Lok Sabha constituency. Interestingly, all the five seats were swept by BJP in the 2017 state assembly elections.
Speaking to the media, Samajwadi Party district president Meerut, Rajpal Singh had said, “The alliance is banking on a combination of Dalit, Muslims, OBCs and Jats in this region of the state. Deoband is certainly the best place to give out a larger message to everyone including Muslims, as many seminaries are located here.”
Two years ago, Shabbirpur village of Saharanpur had hit the headlines because of caste-based clashes between Dalits and Rajputs on the issue of a procession for Maharana Pratap. This incident also worked as the emergence of Bhim Army and its chief Chandra Shekhar Azad. Post the incident Bhim Army Chief Chandra Shekhar Azad who arrested and slapped with NSA.
During the violence, an Upper Caste boy was killed after which more than 50 houses of Dalits were torched. BSP Chief Mayawati had also visited the Shabbirpur village post the incident.
In the last Lok Sabha Elections, BJP’s Raghav Lakhanpal had won the Saharanpur seat by over 4.72 lakh votes while runner up spot was bagged by Congress candidate Imran Masood by bagging 4.07 lakh votes. The third spot was bagged by BSP candidate Jagdish Singh Rana with 2.35 lakh votes while SP’s Shahzan Masood had bagged around 52000 votes.
Recently, the Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad was visited by AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi at a hospital in Meerut. The closeness of Bhim Army Chief could swing votes of young Dalit voters in Congress’s favour strengthening the party’s candidate on this seat.
Deoband comes under Saharanpur Lok Sabha constituency, which was in limelight for caste-based clashes around two-years back.
Apart from this, Deoband is also known for its renowned Islamic seminary Darul Uloom. Apart from Deoband, Saharanpur, Saharanpur Dehat, Behat and Rampur Maniharan are the assembly seats which constitute Saharanpur Lok Sabha constituency. Interestingly, all the five seats were swept by BJP in the 2017 state assembly elections.
Speaking to the media, Samajwadi Party district president Meerut, Rajpal Singh had said, “The alliance is banking on a combination of Dalit, Muslims, OBCs and Jats in this region of the state. Deoband is certainly the best place to give out a larger message to everyone including Muslims, as many seminaries are located here.”
Two years ago, Shabbirpur village of Saharanpur had hit the headlines because of caste-based clashes between Dalits and Rajputs on the issue of a procession for Maharana Pratap. This incident also worked as the emergence of Bhim Army and its chief Chandra Shekhar Azad. Post the incident Bhim Army Chief Chandra Shekhar Azad who arrested and slapped with NSA.
During the violence, an Upper Caste boy was killed after which more than 50 houses of Dalits were torched. BSP Chief Mayawati had also visited the Shabbirpur village post the incident.
In the last Lok Sabha Elections, BJP’s Raghav Lakhanpal had won the Saharanpur seat by over 4.72 lakh votes while runner up spot was bagged by Congress candidate Imran Masood by bagging 4.07 lakh votes. The third spot was bagged by BSP candidate Jagdish Singh Rana with 2.35 lakh votes while SP’s Shahzan Masood had bagged around 52000 votes.
Recently, the Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad was visited by AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi at a hospital in Meerut. The closeness of Bhim Army Chief could swing votes of young Dalit voters in Congress’s favour strengthening the party’s candidate on this seat.
| Edited by: Aditya Sharma
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Who Is Brenton Tarrant, the Suspect Behind Christchurch Terror Attack?
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
6 Dead, 32 Injured as Foot Overbridge Collapses Near CST Railway Station in Mumbai
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Why Haryana Govt's Proposed Bill Threatens Aravalli Forest Range
-
Tuesday 12 March , 2019
Mediation For Ayodhya Dispute: How Does it Work?
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Ethiopian Airlines Crash: What We Know So Far
Who Is Brenton Tarrant, the Suspect Behind Christchurch Terror Attack?
Thursday 14 March , 2019 6 Dead, 32 Injured as Foot Overbridge Collapses Near CST Railway Station in Mumbai
Thursday 14 March , 2019 Why Haryana Govt's Proposed Bill Threatens Aravalli Forest Range
Tuesday 12 March , 2019 Mediation For Ayodhya Dispute: How Does it Work?
Monday 11 March , 2019 Ethiopian Airlines Crash: What We Know So Far
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Now Johnny Depp Accuses Ex-Wife Amber Heard of Domestic Abuse
- #MainBhiChowkidar: BJP's New War Cry Tops Worldwide Trends on Twitter
- Aamir Khan Says He'll Quit Acting When He Turns Full-Time Director
- Huawei Colourful Sale: Offers on Huawei Mate20 Pro, Huawei Y9 And More on Amazon India
- 'Just 50 Feet Away': Bangladeshi Cricket Team Manager Describes New Zealand Shooting Escape
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results