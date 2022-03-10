Langthabal Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: INC Leading at 11 AM

Live election results updates of Langthabal seat in Manipur. A total of 4 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Manipur Assembly elections: Okram Joy Singh (INC), Karam Nabakishor Singh (NPP), Karam Shyam (BJP), Hijam Somarendro Singh (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 91.73%, which is 0.36% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Karam Shyam of LJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.20 Langthabal (लंगथाबली) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Valley region and Imphal West district of Manipur. Langthabal is part of Inner Manipur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 86.08%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 27038 eligible electors in this Assembly segment, of which 13,041 were male and 13,997 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Langthabal in 2019 was: 1,073 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 27,012 eligible electors, of which 12,913 were male,14,099 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Manipur Assembly elections, there were a total of 24,381 eligible electors, of which 11,775 were male, 12,606 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Langthabal in 2017 was 92. In 2012, there were 57 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Manipur Assembly elections, Karam Shyam of LJP won in this seat defeating O Joy Singh of BJP by a margin of 2,331 which was 9.44% of the total votes cast for the seat. LJP had a vote share of 39% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Karam Shyam of LJP emerged victorious in this seat beating Okram Joy Singh of MPP by a margin of 1,035 votes which was 4.89% of the total votes polled in the constituency. LJP had a vote share of 35.78% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 20 Langthabal Assembly segment of the 1. Inner Manipur Lok Sabha constituency. Dr Rajkumar Ranjan Singh of BJP won the Inner Manipur Parliament seat defeating Oinam Nabakishore Singh of INC

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, CPI got the most votes in this Assembly segment and INC won the Inner Manipur Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 4 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 7 contestants in the fray for this seat and 6 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Manipur Assembly elections from Langthabal are: Okram Joy Singh (INC), Karam Nabakishor Singh (NPP), Karam Shyam (BJP), Hijam Somarendro Singh (IND).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Manipur Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 91.73%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 91.37%, while it was 86.85% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Langthabal went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Manipur Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, February 28, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.20 Langthabal Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 39. In 2012, there were 27 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.20 Langthabal comprises of the following areas of Imphal West district of Manipur:

A total of five Assembly constituencies in the state of Manipur border Langthabal constituency, which are: Wangoi, Naoriya Pakhanglakpa, Singjamei, Thongju, Keirao. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Langthabal is approximately 154 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Langthabal is: 24°43’50.9"N 93°57’58.0"E.

