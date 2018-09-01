English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Last-ditch Effort to Save TRS, Says Congress on Possibility of Early Polls in Telangana
The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) is organising a massive public meeting on the outskirts of the city on Sunday to present its report on the progress made in various sectors during the last four years of its rule.
File photo of Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.
Hyderabad: Amid speculations of early polls to the Telangana legislative assembly, the state Congress on Saturday claimed chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was trying to advance the process as a “last ditch" attempt to protect his party from the “rising Congress wave”.
State Congress president N Uttam Kumar Reddy alleged that the ruling TRS has failed to fulfil a single major election promise.
“Tremendous public response to the recent visit of Congress president Rahul Gandhi to Hyderabad had sent shockwaves among TRS leaders. With the Congress party gaining strength organisationally across the state, Rao has already sensed a humiliating defeat in the next polls,” the state congress president said.
“As a last attempt to protect his party from the rising Congress wave, the chief minister is going for early polls," he said.
But Rao must realise that he cannot stop a "Congress tsunami by any means," Reddy said in tele-conferences held with over 30,000 booth-level and mandal presidents of the party across the state.
Legislative assembly elections in Telangana are scheduled to be held simultaneously with the Lok Sabha polls next year.
