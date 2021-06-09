'Late, But Right Step': Mayawati Welcomes Centre's Decision on Providing Free Vaccines

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Chief and former CM of Uttar Pradesh Mayawati on Wednesday welcomes the announcement of the centre to provide free vaccination to prevent Covid-19 infection. Mayawati added that the decision has been take too late but it is in the right direction.

“After the second wave of corona outbreak in the country proved to be very lethal, now the Center’s decision of ‘free’ vaccination for all from June 21 is late but a step in right direction, although BSP It has been demanding since the very beginning. Now there is a need to do this work with great diligence,” the BSP Chief wrote in a tweet on Wednesday.

The BSP supremo said that intensive vaccination is the only way to prevent the spread of Coronavirus.

“Intensive vaccination is the only way to prevent the corona pandemic. Its denial and negligence is unjustified and fatal. Keeping it away from politics, apprehension, accusations and giving credit etc., working promptly in public interest is the need of the hour. Now without wasting time, it is necessary to pay attention to this by rising above party politics.” she added.

The BSP Chief has been demanding that there should be free vaccination for everyone. She has also given suggestions to the central government earlier in her tweets.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav had also tweeted and said that finally the government took the decision of free vaccine to all due to public pressure and now he would also take the jab. “Instead of politicising vaccination, the government of India has finally announced that Centre will jab everyone. This has come after much public outrage. We were against vaccines by BJP but aren’t against vaccines by government of India. I will take the shots soon and also appeal others to get vaccinated,” he had tweeted.

