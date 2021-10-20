In yet another headache for the Congress in Punjab ahead of the 2022 elections, a video of party MLA Joginder Pal assaulting a man who questioned him over work done in his constituency is doing the rounds on social media.

The video shows Pal, dressed in a white kurta, addressing people inside a tent in Pathankot district’s Bhoa. He appears to be talking about the work he has overseen in the village.

The camera then pans to a youth who can be heard muttering. Pal initially glances in his direction, ignores him, and continues with his speech. The video shows a cop standing next to the man trying to quietly lead him away but to no avail.

As the man continues questioning Pal, the MLA finally responds after the youth asks, “What have you really done?"

Pal, who appears calm at first, calls the man and hands him the microphone, after which the MLA starts slapping him and giving blows to his head. Adding to the din, the cop and a few more people join in to hit the man, holding him down as he tries to escape. It is only after another policeman intervenes that the man seems to be able to get away.

State Home Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa said: “The MLA should not have behaved in this fashion. We are the people’s representatives and here to serve them."

The Congress is on the back foot in Punjab, one of the few states it still manages. After a bitter feud between former chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh and PPCC chief Navjot Singh Sidhu ended in the the ‘Patiala Maharaja’ quitting the party, the top brass heaved a sigh of relief.

However, the peace was short-lived as Sidhu soon clashed with new chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi over portfolio allocation.

To add to the woes, Captain announced the formation of a new party in Punjab and said he would not mind aligning with the BJP if the farmers’ protest is resolved.

