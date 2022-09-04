Latest in Sena vs Sena, Shinde Camp Moves to Withdraw 12 Names Proposed by MVA for Legislative Council

Eknath Shinde has sought withdrawal of the 12 names proposed by the Thackeray government for nomination to the Maharashtra Legislative Council from the Governor’s quota.

Shinde has written to governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari requesting withdrawal of names proposed for nomination from the governor’s quota citing change in the state’s leadership, sources said.

Koshyari had kept his decision on the names pending since November 2020, when the MVA had first proposed the names. According to sources, Shinde will soon propose a new list of names.

The the two factions of the Shiv Sena are already locked in a major political tussle over the poll symbol of the party with the Shinde group claiming to be the “original” Sena of Balasaheb Thackeray. The election symbol of the party is a bow and arrow.

Last month, Thackeray loyalist Ambadas Danve was appointed leader of opposition in the Maharashtra legislative council. The Shiv Sena MLA, who is part of the Thackeray faction, has been in the legislative council since 2019. Danve’s appointed as LoP, a cabinet-rank post, in the upper house of the state legislature made it a rare case of the chief minister and the LoP in the council belonging to the same party.

A delegation of Shiv Sena MLCs, comprising Danve, Manisha Kayande, Sachin Ahir, Vilas Potnis, and Sunil Shinde, had met the council’s deputy chairperson Neelam Gorhe and submitted a letter regarding the LoP and the chief whip stating that the LoP should be from the Sena as the party has numbers on its side in the upper house.

The 78-member legislative council has 24 members from the BJP, 12 from the Sena, and 10 each from Congress and the NCP. The Lok Bharti, the Peasants and Workers Party of India, and the Rashtriya Samaj Paksh have one member each besides four independents, while 15 seats are vacant.

