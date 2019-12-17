Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

Lathi Charge was Wrong but Police will Retaliate if You Throw Stones, Says Gautam Gambhir

You talk about your issues and to handle those issues and solve those is the responsibility of the govt and would be the responsibility in future too, Gautam Gambhir said.

PTI

Updated:December 17, 2019, 9:19 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Lathi Charge was Wrong but Police will Retaliate if You Throw Stones, Says Gautam Gambhir
File photo of Gautam Gambhir.

New Delhi: Cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir on Tuesday criticised the use of force against students but said police will have to retaliate if "unwanted elements" indulge in violence.

"I said lathi charging students is wrong but if something has happened due to self protection then it is not wrong," said Gambhir when asked to comment on the police crackdown on students of Jamia Millia Islamia, who were protesting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

"If you are throwing stones and burn public properties then police will retaliate in someway. If you are protesting peacefully, then there is no problem, you have all the rights.

"You talk about your issues and to handle those issues and solve those is the responsibility of the govt and would be the responsibility in future too," he added.

Scores of protesters, including Jamia students, police personnel and locals were injured, four DTC buses torched and over 100 private vehicles and 10 police motorcycles damaged in the violence that took place during the protest against the controversial bill on Sunday.

Angry over police crackdown, thousands of students on Monday took to the streets demanding a probe into the use of teargas inside the Jamia university's library as well as police entering the campus without permission from university authorities.

Protests were also seen in various other institutes across the country from Kerala to West Bengal and Telangana to Uttar Pradesh as the day progressed.

Talking about the act, Gambhir said: "Rumours that are being spread that this bill is against Muslim, it is wrong. This bill is about giving citizenship not taking away citizenship."

Several states in the northeast and West Bengal have been rocked by violent protests over the act, which seeks to provide citizenship to minorities in Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram