Latur City Election Results 2019 Live Updates (लातूर शहर): Amit Vilasrao Deshmukh of Congress Leads

235. Latur City (लातूर शहर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Marathwada region and Latur district of Maharashtra and is part of Latur Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Rural (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 16.48% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 1.83%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 77.26%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 3,72,021 eligible electors, of which 1,94,249 were male, 1,77,771 female and 1 voters of the third gender. A total of 105 service voters had also registered to vote.

Latur City Election Results 2019 Results PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME INC 5318 74.49% Amit Vilasrao Deshmukh LEADING BJP 793 11.11% Shailesh Govindkumar Lahoti VBA 720 10.09% Rajasab Bashumiya Maniyar BSP 49 0.69% Kamble Madhukar Sambhaji IND 48 0.67% Laturshree Viththal Alias Shashipankaj IUML 34 0.48% Akhicuraheman A.jalil Momin IND 32 0.45% Vikas Jeevan Suryawanshi IND 26 0.36% Santosh Sambhaji Sabde NOTA 24 0.34% Nota IND 21 0.29% Manojkumar Alias Dinesh Jugalkishor Gilda IND 11 0.15% Babasaheb Goroba Sitapure IND 9 0.13% Pathan Minhaj Khan Asif Khan BMKP 9 0.13% Bandusing Gulabsing Bhat BVA 9 0.13% Ram Shankar Patole RMP 7 0.10% Jaynjay Surykant Sayhadri IND 6 0.08% Firojkhan Sajidkhan Pathan IND 6 0.08% Chhotu Kishanrao Hibare IND 6 0.08% Alte Vishwanth Mahadev IND 6 0.08% Shriram Kisanrao Gomare IND 5 0.07% Dwarkadhish Alias Dinesh Govind Parikh

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 3,28,265 eligible electors, of which 1,74,231 were male, 1,54,034 female and 1 voters of the third gender. A total of 105 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,92,030.

Latur City has an elector sex ratio of 915.17.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Amit Vilasrao Deshmukh of INC won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 49465 votes which was 24.31% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 58.81% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Amit Vilasrao Deshmukh of INC won in this seat by defeating the BSP candidate by a margin of 89480 votes which was 51.37% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 64.87% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes and the in the 235. Latur City Assembly segment of Latur Lok Sabha constituency. Latur Parliament seat was won by BJP.

Number of contestants: A total of 19 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 24 contestants and in 2009 elections 22 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 57.15%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 61.98%, while it was 59.65 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -4.83%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 326 polling stations in 235. Latur City constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 309.

Extent: 235. Latur City constituency comprises of the following areas of Latur district of Maharashtra: Latur Tehsil (Part) Revenue Circle - Latur and Latur (MC).

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Latur City is: 18.3957 76.5471.

