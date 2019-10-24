Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Maharashtra Assembly Elections

0/288 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)

Alliance BJP+ YSRCP+ TDP+ INC+ OTH
Wins + Leads 0 0 0 0 0
+/- 2014 +0 -0 -0 +0
All Seats

Haryana Assembly Elections

0/90 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)

Alliance BJP+ INC+ BJD+ OTH
Wins + Leads 0 0 0 0
+/- 2014 +0 -0 -0 +0
All Seats
News18 » Politics
2-min read

Latur City Election Results 2019 Live Updates (लातूर शहर): Amit Vilasrao Deshmukh of Congress Leads

Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Latur City (लातूर शहर) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).

News18 Election Results Hub | News18.com

Updated:October 24, 2019, 10:48 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

LiveStatus

Party
Candidate Name Refresh Data refresh
INC
Amit Vilasrao Deshmukh
LEADING

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

Detailed Results
Latur City Election Results 2019 Live Updates (लातूर शहर): Amit Vilasrao Deshmukh of Congress Leads
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Latur City (लातूर शहर) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).

235. Latur City (लातूर शहर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Marathwada region and Latur district of Maharashtra and is part of Latur Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Rural (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 16.48% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 1.83%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 77.26%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 3,72,021 eligible electors, of which 1,94,249 were male, 1,77,771 female and 1 voters of the third gender. A total of 105 service voters had also registered to vote.

Latur City Election Results

  • 2019 Results
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
INC
5318
74.49%
Amit Vilasrao Deshmukh
BJP
793
11.11%
Shailesh Govindkumar Lahoti
VBA
720
10.09%
Rajasab Bashumiya Maniyar
BSP
49
0.69%
Kamble Madhukar Sambhaji
IND
48
0.67%
Laturshree Viththal Alias Shashipankaj
IUML
34
0.48%
Akhicuraheman A.jalil Momin
IND
32
0.45%
Vikas Jeevan Suryawanshi
IND
26
0.36%
Santosh Sambhaji Sabde
NOTA
24
0.34%
Nota
IND
21
0.29%
Manojkumar Alias Dinesh Jugalkishor Gilda
IND
11
0.15%
Babasaheb Goroba Sitapure
IND
9
0.13%
Pathan Minhaj Khan Asif Khan
BMKP
9
0.13%
Bandusing Gulabsing Bhat
BVA
9
0.13%
Ram Shankar Patole
RMP
7
0.10%
Jaynjay Surykant Sayhadri
IND
6
0.08%
Firojkhan Sajidkhan Pathan
IND
6
0.08%
Chhotu Kishanrao Hibare
IND
6
0.08%
Alte Vishwanth Mahadev
IND
6
0.08%
Shriram Kisanrao Gomare
IND
5
0.07%
Dwarkadhish Alias Dinesh Govind Parikh

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 3,28,265 eligible electors, of which 1,74,231 were male, 1,54,034 female and 1 voters of the third gender. A total of 105 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,92,030.

Latur City has an elector sex ratio of 915.17.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Amit Vilasrao Deshmukh of INC won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 49465 votes which was 24.31% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 58.81% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Amit Vilasrao Deshmukh of INC won in this seat by defeating the BSP candidate by a margin of 89480 votes which was 51.37% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 64.87% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes and the in the 235. Latur City Assembly segment of Latur Lok Sabha constituency. Latur Parliament seat was won by BJP.

Number of contestants: A total of 19 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 24 contestants and in 2009 elections 22 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 57.15%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 61.98%, while it was 59.65 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -4.83%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 326 polling stations in 235. Latur City constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 309.

Extent: 235. Latur City constituency comprises of the following areas of Latur district of Maharashtra: Latur Tehsil (Part) Revenue Circle - Latur and Latur (MC).

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Latur City is: 18.3957 76.5471.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Latur City results.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram