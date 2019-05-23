English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Latur Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Latur (लातूर) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Latur (लातूर) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
41. Latur is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Marathwada region of Maharashtra in West India. This rural scheduled caste constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 19.92% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 2.27%. The estimated literacy level of Latur is 77.17%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 2 on Thursday, April 18, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Sunil Baliram Gaikwad of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 2,53,395 votes which was 23.97% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 58.32% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 18 contestants in 2014.
In 2009, Awale Jaywant Gangaram of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 7,975 votes which was 0.96% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 44.95% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 18 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 62.69% and in 2009, the constituency registered 54.93% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Latur was: Sunil Baliram Gaikwad (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 9,02,170 men, 7,84,780 women and 7 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Latur Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Latur is: 18.3983 76.5621
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: लातूर, महाराष्ट्र (Hindi); লাটুর, মহারাষ্ট্র (Bengali); लातूर, महाराष्ट्र (Marathi); લાતુર, મહારાષ્ટ્ર (Gujarati); லத்தூர், மஹாராஷ்டிரா (Tamil); లాథూర్, మహారాష్ట్ర (Telugu); ಲಾಥೂರ್, ಮಹಾರಾಷ್ಟ್ರ (Kannada); ലാത്തുർ, മഹാരാഷ്ട്ര (Malayalam).
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
live
Status
party name
candidate name
--
--
--
--
AWAITED
In 2009, Awale Jaywant Gangaram of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 7,975 votes which was 0.96% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 44.95% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 18 contestants in 2009.
Latur Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
VBA
--
--
Ramrao Garkar
SBHP
--
--
Rupesh Shamrao Shanke
IND
--
--
Kamble Madhukar Sambhaji
IND
--
--
Papita Raosaheb Randive
BMP
--
--
Dattu Prabhakar Karjikar
BRSP
--
--
Arun Ramrao Sontakke
IND
--
--
Ramesh Nivruti Kamble
NOTA
--
--
Nota
BSP
--
--
Dr. Siddharthkumar Digamberrao Suryawanshi
BJP
--
--
Sudhakar Tukaram Shrangare
INC
--
--
Kamant Machhindra Gunwantrao
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 62.69% and in 2009, the constituency registered 54.93% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Latur was: Sunil Baliram Gaikwad (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 9,02,170 men, 7,84,780 women and 7 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Latur Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Latur is: 18.3983 76.5621
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: लातूर, महाराष्ट्र (Hindi); লাটুর, মহারাষ্ট্র (Bengali); लातूर, महाराष्ट्र (Marathi); લાતુર, મહારાષ્ટ્ર (Gujarati); லத்தூர், மஹாராஷ்டிரா (Tamil); లాథూర్, మహారాష్ట్ర (Telugu); ಲಾಥೂರ್, ಮಹಾರಾಷ್ಟ್ರ (Kannada); ലാത്തുർ, മഹാരാഷ്ട്ര (Malayalam).
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 ''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
Monday 13 May , 2019 News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Anand Mahindra's Tweet on ‘Khatiya-vator’ Proves Indians are Best at 'Jugaad'
- Now, Google Calendar Will Be Available In Dark Mode Too
- Ayodhya's Ram Sita Temple Serves Iftar Meals to Muslim Devotees on Premises, Wins Hearts
- Virat Kohli to Sport Limited Edition Gold & White Shoes at World Cup
- Gomathi Marimuthu Provisionally Suspended after Testing Positive for Banned Substance
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results