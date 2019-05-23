Latur Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

live Status party name candidate name -- -- -- -- AWAITED

Latur Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME VBA -- -- Ramrao Garkar SBHP -- -- Rupesh Shamrao Shanke IND -- -- Kamble Madhukar Sambhaji IND -- -- Papita Raosaheb Randive BMP -- -- Dattu Prabhakar Karjikar BRSP -- -- Arun Ramrao Sontakke IND -- -- Ramesh Nivruti Kamble NOTA -- -- Nota BSP -- -- Dr. Siddharthkumar Digamberrao Suryawanshi BJP -- -- Sudhakar Tukaram Shrangare INC -- -- Kamant Machhindra Gunwantrao

41. Latur is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Marathwada region of Maharashtra in West India. This rural scheduled caste constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 19.92% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 2.27%. The estimated literacy level of Latur is 77.17%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 2 on Thursday, April 18, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Sunil Baliram Gaikwad of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 2,53,395 votes which was 23.97% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 58.32% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 18 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Awale Jaywant Gangaram of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 7,975 votes which was 0.96% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 44.95% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 18 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 62.69% and in 2009, the constituency registered 54.93% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Latur was: Sunil Baliram Gaikwad (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 9,02,170 men, 7,84,780 women and 7 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Latur is: 18.3983 76.5621Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: लातूर, महाराष्ट्र (Hindi); লাটুর, মহারাষ্ট্র (Bengali); लातूर, महाराष्ट्र (Marathi); લાતુર, મહારાષ્ટ્ર (Gujarati); லத்தூர், மஹாராஷ்டிரா (Tamil); లాథూర్, మహారాష్ట్ర (Telugu); ಲಾಥೂರ್, ಮಹಾರಾಷ್ಟ್ರ (Kannada); ലാത്തുർ, മഹാരാഷ്ട്ര (Malayalam)