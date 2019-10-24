Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Maharashtra Assembly Elections

0/288 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)

Alliance BJP+ YSRCP+ TDP+ INC+ OTH
Wins + Leads 0 0 0 0 0
+/- 2014 +0 -0 -0 +0
All Seats

Haryana Assembly Elections

0/90 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)

Alliance BJP+ INC+ BJD+ OTH
Wins + Leads 0 0 0 0
+/- 2014 +0 -0 -0 +0
All Seats
News18 » Politics
2-min read

Latur Rural Election Results 2019 Live Updates(लातूर ग्रामीण): Dhiraj Vilasrao Deshmukh of Congress Leads

Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Latur Rural (लातूर ग्रामीण) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).

News18 Election Results Hub | News18.com

Updated:October 24, 2019, 9:37 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

LiveStatus

Party
Candidate Name Refresh Data refresh
INC
Dhiraj Vilasrao Deshmukh
LEADING

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

Detailed Results
Latur Rural Election Results 2019 Live Updates(लातूर ग्रामीण): Dhiraj Vilasrao Deshmukh of Congress Leads
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Latur Rural (लातूर ग्रामीण) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).

234. Latur Rural (लातूर ग्रामीण), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Marathwada region and Latur district of Maharashtra and is part of Latur Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Rural (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 18.8% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 1.71%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 77.26%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 3,22,061 eligible electors, of which 1,69,724 were male, 1,52,336 female and 1 voters of the third gender. A total of 356 service voters had also registered to vote.

Latur Rural Election Results

  • 2019 Results
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
INC
5150
85.99%
Dhiraj Vilasrao Deshmukh
VBA
400
6.68%
Done Manchakrao Baliram
SS
203
3.39%
Sachin Alias Ravi Ramraje Deshmukh
MNS
130
2.17%
Arjun Dhondiram Waghamare
BSP
24
0.40%
Khanderao Limbaji Bhojraj
LKJP
18
0.30%
Dagdusaheb Vyankatrao Padile
BMKP
16
0.27%
Jalil Yasin Atar
IND
14
0.23%
Akurike Bajirao Dattatray
IND
14
0.23%
Arvind Mahadev Gade
RMP
12
0.20%
Balaji Hanmant Godse
BVA
8
0.13%
Shankar Ganpat Sonwane
IND
--
0.00%
Shrinivas Angadrao Akangire
IND
--
0.00%
Sachin Mahadev Pandhavle
IND
--
0.00%
Babruwan Baliram Pawar
IND
--
0.00%
Gadgale Rajkumar Maroti
NOTA
--
0.00%
Nota

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 2,94,116 eligible electors, of which 1,57,124 were male, 1,36,992 female and 1 voters of the third gender. A total of 356 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,63,552.

Latur Rural has an elector sex ratio of 897.55.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Bhise Trimbakrao Shrirangrao of INC won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 10510 votes which was 5.11% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 49.1% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Shinde Vaijanath Gyandev of INC won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 23583 votes which was 12.65% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 46.19% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes and the in the 234. Latur Rural Assembly segment of Latur Lok Sabha constituency. Latur Parliament seat was won by BJP.

Number of contestants: A total of 15 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 14 contestants and in 2009 elections 12 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 61.81%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 69.87%, while it was 70.76 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -8.06%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 355 polling stations in 234. Latur Rural constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 337.

Extent: 234. Latur Rural constituency comprises of the following areas of Latur district of Maharashtra: Renapur Tehsil, Latur Tehsil (Part) Revenue Circle, Murud, Tandulja, Gategaon, Kasar Kheda, Ausa Tehsil (Part) Revenue Circle - Bhada.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Latur Rural is: 18.4536 76.4824.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Latur Rural results

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram