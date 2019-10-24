Latur Rural Election Results 2019 Live Updates(लातूर ग्रामीण): Dhiraj Vilasrao Deshmukh of Congress Wins

234. Latur Rural (लातूर ग्रामीण), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Marathwada region and Latur district of Maharashtra and is part of Latur Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Rural (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 18.8% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 1.71%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 77.26%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 3,22,061 eligible electors, of which 1,69,724 were male, 1,52,336 female and 1 voters of the third gender. A total of 356 service voters had also registered to vote.

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 2,94,116 eligible electors, of which 1,57,124 were male, 1,36,992 female and 1 voters of the third gender. A total of 356 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,63,552.

Latur Rural has an elector sex ratio of 897.55.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Bhise Trimbakrao Shrirangrao of INC won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 10510 votes which was 5.11% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 49.1% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Shinde Vaijanath Gyandev of INC won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 23583 votes which was 12.65% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 46.19% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes and the in the 234. Latur Rural Assembly segment of Latur Lok Sabha constituency. Latur Parliament seat was won by BJP.

Number of contestants: A total of 15 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 14 contestants and in 2009 elections 12 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 61.81%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 69.87%, while it was 70.76 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -8.06%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 355 polling stations in 234. Latur Rural constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 337.

Extent: 234. Latur Rural constituency comprises of the following areas of Latur district of Maharashtra: Renapur Tehsil, Latur Tehsil (Part) Revenue Circle, Murud, Tandulja, Gategaon, Kasar Kheda, Ausa Tehsil (Part) Revenue Circle - Bhada.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Latur Rural is: 18.4536 76.4824.

