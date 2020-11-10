Lauriya Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Lauriya Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Lauriya (Lauria Nandangarh, Lauriya Navandgarh) (लौरिया), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Tirhut region and Paschim Champaran district of Bihar (बिहार). It shares inter-state border with Paschim Champaran. Lauriya is part of 1. Valmiki Nagar Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categoried as: Rural.

Demographic profile:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 0.49%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 55.7%.

In the 2020 elections, there were a total of 2,50,183 eligible electors, of which 1,35,526 were male, 1,14,427 female and 11 voters of the third gender.

In the 2015 polls, there were a total of 2,25,772 eligible electors, of which 1,23,462 were male, 1,02,300 female and 10 voters of the third gender.

In the 2010 Bihar Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,90,855 eligible electors, of which 1,04,226 were male, 86,629 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Lauriya in 2015 was 72. In 2010, there were 29.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly elections, Vinay Bihari of BJP won in this seat by defeating Ran Kaushal Pratap Singh of RJD by a margin of 17,573 votes which was 12.4% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 40.47% in 2015 in the seat.

In 2010, Vinay Bihari of IND won in this seat defeating Pradeep Singh of JDU by a margin of 10,881 votes which was 9.48% of the total votes polled in the constituency. IND had a vote share of 33.44% in 2010 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, JDU got the most votes in 5. Lauriya Assembly segment of Valmiki Nagar Lok Sabha constituency. JDU's Baidyanath Prasad Mahto won the Valmiki Nagar Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Valmiki Nagar Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 11 candidates contested in the 2020 elections. In 2015 there were 11 contestants.

Candidates 2020:

The candidates contesting in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections from Lauriya are: Ran Kaushal Pratap Singh (BSP), Vinay Bihari (BJP), Shambhu Tiwari (RJD), Ajitesh Kumar (PP), Abdul Quyum (JSHD), Ranjit Kumar (JDR), Sima Devi (JAPL), Kamlesh Singh (IND), Doctor Mahto (IND), Neelam Singh (IND)

Voter turnout:

In the 2020 Bihar state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 56.8%. In 2015, this seat registered a turnout of 62.87%, while it was 60.14% in 2010.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 3 of the Bihar Assembly elections 2020 on Saturday, November 7, 2020. Counting of votes are being held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. It was a three-phase election this year.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2020 elections there were a total of 245 polling stations in 5. Lauriya constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2015 elections was 216. In 2010 there were 200 polling stations.

Extent:

5. Lauriya constituency comprises of the following areas of Paschim Champaran district of Bihar: Community Development Block Yogapatti; Gram Panchayats Siswania, Kataiya, Marahiya Pakari, Mathia, Lauriya, Belwa Lakhanpur, Gobaraura, Bahuarwa, Dhobani Dharampur, Dhamaura, Daniyal Prasauna, Sathi, Singhpur Satawaria, Basantpur and Baswariya Parautola of Lauriya Community Development Block. It shares an inter-state border with Paschim Champaran.

Lauriya seat of the Bihar Vidhan Sabha has adjoining seats:

The total area covered by Lauriya is 346.47 square kilometres.

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Lauriya is: 26°55'41.2"N 84°20'52.8"E.

